National Youth Day 2024: Importance of Youth in the telecommunications sector; expert views

The Youth is vital to economic growth, innovation, and technical improvement, especially in fast-paced sectors like telecommunications. The younger generation can make a substantial contribution to India's telecom sector in a number of ways:

Young people frequently adopt technology early. Their knowledge of cutting-edge trends and technology can spur innovation in the telecom industry and result in the creation of new services, apps, and business models. Encouraging young people to pursue research and development projects can result in the development of innovative technology and solutions that can advance India's telecom sector.

By enhancing digital literacy nationwide, young people can guarantee that a greater proportion of the populace has access to and can profit from telecom services. The digital divide may be closed and people from all walks of life can be included in the digital economy through youth-led training programs, workshops, and awareness campaigns.

As we approach the occasion of National Youth Day being celebrated on 12th January 2024, have a look at what the industry experts say:

Arvind Bali, CEO, Telecom Sector Skill Council

“The backbone of a thriving economy lies in its skilled workforce. Fortunately, India possesses a vast reservoir of talented young individuals eager to contribute and ready to be skilled in emerging new-age technologies. As India emerges as the fastest-growing economy and gears up for 5G and beyond, equipping our youth with the right skills and knowledge is not just an imperative, but a strategic investment in our collective future. Aligned with the Skill India Mission under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), TSSC has empowered over 10 lakh youth with essential telecom and digital skills for over a decade now. On the occasion of National Youth Day, this year we have also announced free courses through our digital learning platform, TelcoLearning.com. This National Youth Day, we urge all stakeholders – government, industry, and academia – to come together and build a robust skilling ecosystem to nurture young talent, foster innovation, and bridge the digital divide.”

Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India

"The younger generation possesses a natural fluency with technology. Their adaptability and tech-savviness make them catalysts for innovation, effortlessly navigating the ever-evolving landscape of technological advancements. As leaders, it's our responsibility to nurture and guide the youth to make pathbreaking innovations that can solve the challenges of today and tomorrow, most effectively. It has been a constant endeavor for Esri India to equip young individuals with technical expertise through specialized initiatives such as Master Mentors Geo-enabling Indian Scholars (MMGEIS), Master's Scholarships in GIS, and the Esri India Young Scholar program. A considerable segment of our workforce comprises youthful talents, and by nurturing them, we aim to make a substantial contribution to the advancement of a more robust digital landscape in India. On National Youth Day, I congratulate the youth of the country. Let’s celebrate the potential within every young mind, for they are the architects of our future."

Vinit Goenka, Secretary, Centre for Knowledge Sovereignty (CKS)

“I embrace the National Youth Day as a pivotal moment to celebrate the vibrancy, resilience, and innovative spirit of our younger generation. We believe that empowering young people with access to knowledge and critical thinking skills is essential for fostering the next generation of global citizens who can drive positive change. Our recent collaboration with Esri India for ‘Master Mentors Geo-Enabling Indian Scholars’ program (MMGEIS) will inculcate in the youth the skills and knowledge to collect, analyze, and visualize geographic data, enabling them to tackle critical challenges like environmental degradation, climate change, and social inequality. Skilling youth nowadays is not just a commemoration but a call to action, urging us to dedicate our efforts towards creating environments where every young person can access quality education, develop essential skills, and become catalysts for positive change in their communities and beyond to build a more sustainable, and equitable world. On this day, let us commit to investing in their education, providing them with opportunities to learn and lead, and ensuring their voices are heard.”