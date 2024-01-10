Moto G34 5G released in India with a Rs 4500 Reliance Jio Offer

India, has finally seen the Moto G34 5G make its debut. The stock Android experience on this reasonably priced smartphone is excellent. The robust Snapdragon 695 SoC enhances the whole package. Launching with a Jio deal of Rs 4500 is the Moto G34 5G. VoNR, 13 5G bands, and up to 4 carrier aggregation (4CA) are supported by this smartphone.

Advertisment

Customers who purchase the smartphone will receive perks from Jio valued at Rs 4500. This will include forty recharge certificates, each worth Rs 50, totaling Rs 2000, which may be used with the Rs 399 prepaid plan. A Rs 500 discount certificate for AJio will be available for purchases up to Rs 2500. Customers who book flights with Yatra will receive a discount of Rs 1500 in addition to 500 rupees in Netmeds pocket cash.

There are two versions of the Moto G34 5G available, the 4GB+128GB for Rs 9,999 and the 8GB+128GB for Rs 10,999. Three colors are available: Ocean Green, Ice Blue, and Charcoal Black (PU Vegan Leather). Starting at 12 PM on January 17, 2024, the gadget will be available to be sold in stores. Additionally, virtual RAM expansion is supported.

The 6.5-inch LCD screen that comes with the Moto G34 5G supports HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz (touch sampling rate: 240Hz). The display can withstand up to 580nits of brightness and is protected by Panda Glass. It contains 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage in addition to up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM with support for RAM expansion to 16GB.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC powers it. At the back is a dual-camera arrangement consisting of a 2MP macro sensor and a 50MP main sensor. There's a 16MP sensor up front for taking selfies. The gadget has a 5000mAh battery that can be charged quickly—up to 20W.

For the phone, Motorola has committed to one OS upgrade and three years of security patches. The gadget will ship with Android 14 installed, which means that Android 15 will be the most recent operating system update. Both face unlock and fingerprint security are supported. ThinkShield, Moto Secure, Moto Unplugged, Family Spaces, and Moto Connect are all included with the device.