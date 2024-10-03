Zoom Phone launches in India, enhancing business communication

Zoom Video Communications has officially launched its much-anticipated Zoom Phone service in India, bringing a reliable and flexible voice communication platform to multinational organisations and homegrown businesses. The launch kicks off with native phone numbers in the Maharashtra Telecom Circle (Pune) and will soon expand to key technology hubs across the country, including Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi.

Zoom Phone is built to address the communication needs of modern hybrid workforces, enabling organisations to consolidate their communication platforms into one unified solution. This offering integrates seamlessly with Zoom’s broader collaboration tools like Zoom Workplace, providing businesses with a streamlined, efficient way to manage voice, video, and messaging.

A Milestone for Zoom in India

Zoom India received its Unified License from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in April 2023, allowing the company to offer its cloud-based phone services in India. This marked a significant step forward, as it required building dedicated domestic infrastructure and ensuring regulatory compliance.

“We are excited to bring Zoom Phone to India, starting with Pune and expanding to other major cities,” said Sameer Raje, general manager and head of India & SAARC region, Zoom. “This launch signifies our commitment to providing a reliable platform that supports dynamic workstyles, improves employee engagement, and enhances the customer experience.”

Key Features of Zoom Phone

The phone offers a range of powerful features designed to support businesses of all sizes. Some of its key features include:

Unified Communication Platform: Zoom Phone integrates with Zoom’s other collaboration tools, offering a single platform for meetings, phone calls, and team chats.

Zoom Phone integrates with Zoom’s other collaboration tools, offering a single platform for meetings, phone calls, and team chats. Local Telephony Services: Available as an add-on for existing Zoom users, businesses can manage both inbound and outbound calls through the public switched telephone network (PSTN).

Available as an add-on for existing Zoom users, businesses can manage both inbound and outbound calls through the public switched telephone network (PSTN). Advanced AI Capabilities: With the AI Companion feature, users can request post-call summaries, voicemail task extraction, and prioritise urgent messages, improving productivity.

With the AI Companion feature, users can request post-call summaries, voicemail task extraction, and prioritise urgent messages, improving productivity. Global Coverage: The service supports voice communication in over 50 countries and territories, making it ideal for multinational companies.

The service supports voice communication in over 50 countries and territories, making it ideal for multinational companies. Integration with Business Applications: Zoom Phone integrates with popular platforms like Salesforce, enhancing productivity and customer engagement.

Zoom’s Commitment to India

Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of product and engineering at Zoom, emphasised the importance of this launch for the Indian market. “Zoom’s cloud PBX service meets India’s Unified Telecom license requirements, showcasing our commitment to bringing trusted services that our customers want. We aim to empower businesses with reliable communication tools that support their growth.”

As Zoom Phone continues to roll out across India’s major telecom circles, it is set to play a critical role in helping businesses enhance communication, improve efficiency, and support their hybrid workforces.

With Zoom Phone now available, Indian businesses can leverage a trusted, flexible, and AI-enhanced communication platform to stay ahead in today’s fast-paced digital environment.