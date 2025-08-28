TukTuki debuts with short-form mobile drama series

TukTuki, one of India’s first homegrown mobile platforms dedicated exclusively to vertical-format micro-dramas, officially launched today. The app introduces short, family-friendly drama series tailored for viewers across the country.

“TukTuki is more than just an app; it represents India’s cultural diversity and storytelling traditions. Our aim is to deliver authentic, relatable, and wholesome content to audiences nationwide,” said Anshita Kulshreshtha, Founder of TukTuki Entertainment.

The rise of micro-dramas in India

Short-form video content is experiencing rapid growth in India, driven by mobile-first viewing habits and a growing preference for concise, relatable storytelling. With audience attention spans decreasing and a growing demand for easily consumable formats, short videos have become a popular mode of cultural expression.

TukTuki responds to this trend with a micro-drama format that presents one-hour films through compact, 1–3 minute episodes in a vertical-only layout. Designed for mobile viewing and quick engagement, the format merges traditional storytelling with modern digital consumption patterns.

By focusing on hyperlocal themes, accessibility, and performances from emerging talent, TukTuki aims to offer high-quality narratives that reflect India’s cultural and linguistic diversity, while redefining how audiences experience drama on mobile devices.

Accessible content in multiple languages

At launch, TukTuki features original, short-format drama content in Hindi, with plans to introduce additional languages including Bengali, Marathi, and Gujarati in the near future. The stories are grounded in regional cultures and everyday experiences, maintaining a clean and family-friendly tone throughout.

Future updates will introduce new categories and genres such as sports and mythology. To encourage accessibility, especially among first-time app users in smaller towns and cities, the platform allows content to be viewed without requiring a login.