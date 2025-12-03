Sanchar Saathi mandate withdrawn; ICEA supports move

With the aim of ensuring that all citizens have access to cybersecurity, the Government had mandated the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app on all smartphones. The app is secure and designed solely to protect citizens from malicious actors in the cyber world.

Sanchar Saathi also promotes jan bhagidari by enabling citizens to report cyber-fraudsters and suspicious activities while safeguarding their own information. The app has no purpose other than user protection, and it can be removed at any time. The Government has clearly stated this.

To date, 1.4 crore users have downloaded the app, contributing information on approximately 2,000 fraud incidents every day. User numbers have been rising rapidly, and the pre-installation requirement was intended to accelerate adoption and make the app readily accessible to less aware users.

In just the last 24 hours, 6 lakh citizens have registered to download the app, a ten-fold increase in uptake. This reflects the growing trust citizens are placing in the app as a Government-provided tool for their protection.

In light of Sanchar Saathi’s increasing acceptance, the Government has now decided that mobile manufacturers will no longer be required to pre-install the app.