Sanchar Saathi app: Cybersecurity move or privacy threat?

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued instructions for the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app on mobile phones. According to the Union Ministry of Communications, this measure is intended to protect citizens from purchasing counterfeit phones and to make it easier to report suspected misuse of telecom services.

Advertisment

These directives, issued on 28 November under the Telecom Cyber Security Act, were sent to manufacturers and importers of mobile phones intended for use in India.

The Union government’s order has sparked political controversy, with several opposition leaders describing the move as “dystopian” and alleging that it will enable the Centre to “snoop” on citizens.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the decision, calling the app a tool for spying on individuals’ mobile phones and portraying it as a step towards dictatorship. Her party colleague, K.C. Venugopal, had earlier described the software as “dystopian”.

Advertisment

The Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, wrote on X that “unilateral directions to pre-load this app without consulting various stakeholders and citizens are akin to dictatorship” and described the app as “yet another addition to the long list of attempts by the BJP to stifle the voice of the people.”

However, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia clarified on Tuesday that consumers would retain the option to remove the “fraud reporting” app from their devices.

Emphasising the app’s role in cybersecurity, Scindia stated that Sanchar Saathi enables users to report suspected fraud directly from their call logs, empowering citizens to protect vulnerable consumers.

Advertisment

“Digital security for every citizen is our top priority,” Scindia said. He added that Sanchar Saathi is voluntary, transparent, and designed solely to protect India’s mobile users while strengthening national cybersecurity. Users can activate or deactivate the app at any time, ensuring safety without compromising privacy.

What the Sanchar Saathi app is designed to address

Sanchar Saathi is intended to make it easier for citizens to avoid counterfeit or illegally obtained phones by helping them verify the authenticity of devices. It also provides a simple way for users to report suspected fraud or misuse of telecom resources directly from their call logs, thus supporting consumer protection and the wider effort to enhance telecom cybersecurity.

The app is presented as a voluntary and transparent tool, giving users the freedom to activate, deactivate, or remove it whenever they choose.

Advertisment

Limitations of the Sanchar Saathi App

The app cannot act as a surveillance mechanism, as officials state that it is designed solely for fraud reporting and consumer protection rather than monitoring private communications. It cannot compel users to keep it installed, since it may be deactivated or removed entirely at the user’s discretion.

Nor can it independently eliminate all forms of telecom fraud; it functions as a reporting and awareness tool rather than a complete solution. Finally, it cannot override user privacy or access personal data without their consent, as the government asserts that it is built to operate transparently and without infringing on individual privacy.

Effective uptake, combating fraud and enabling mobile recovery

Since its launch, the platform has seen significant uptake, with over 1.4 crore app downloads and 21.5 crore visits to its website, according to the Ministry of Communications. Citizens have actively used the system to disconnect more than 1.43 crore mobile connections by marking them as "Not My Number." The programme has also played a key role in locating 26 lakh stolen or lost mobile phones, successfully returning 7.23 lakh devices to their rightful owners. In addition, 6.2 lakh IMEIs linked to fraudulent activity have been blacklisted, and 40.96 lakh fraudulent mobile connections have been cancelled. The Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI) feature has further strengthened consumer protection by preventing potential financial losses estimated at Rs 475 crore, as reported by the Ministry.