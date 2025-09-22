TRAI report reveals Hubballi's mobile network performance

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has completed an Independent Drive Test (IDT) in the Hubballi, Karnataka Licensed Service Area to assess the quality of mobile network services. The tests, conducted from 5-8 August 2025, evaluated 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G networks across city streets, highways, and specific hotspots to measure real-world performance.

The assessment covered extensive routes, including 249.5 km of city driving, 261 km of highway, 10.5 km of walk tests, and nine hotspot locations. TRAI's findings, which have been shared with the concerned telecom service providers (TSPs), provide a detailed breakdown of network performance on several key parameters for voice and data services.

Voice service performance

The drive test evaluated voice services based on several metrics. The Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR) for all networks (5G/4G/3G/2G) showed varied results. RJIL had the highest success rate at 99.64%, followed by Airtel at 93.30%, BSNL at 87.88%, and VIL at 86.11%. The Call Setup Time was fastest for RJIL at 0.68 seconds, while BSNL's was the slowest at 1.93 seconds. Airtel and VIL recorded setup times of 1.15 and 1.42 seconds, respectively.

The Drop Call Rate (DCR) also varied significantly. RJIL had the lowest DCR at 0.71%, with Airtel at 1.66%, VIL at 2.09%, and BSNL having the highest rate at 4.96%. The report also measured Mean Opinion Score (MOS), which indicates voice quality. Airtel's average MOS was 3.94, RJIL's was 3.75, and VIL's was 3.78. BSNL recorded a lower average MOS of 3.02.

Data service performance

The TRAI tests also measured data performance. Overall, RJIL recorded the highest average download speed at 244.78 Mbps (5G/4G), followed by Airtel at 141.74 Mbps (5G/4G/2G). VIL's average download speed was 20.62 Mbps (4G/2G), and BSNL's was 1.33 Mbps (4G/3G/2G).

For upload speeds, Airtel led with an average of 40.25 Mbps, while RJIL followed with 25.41 Mbps. VIL and BSNL had average upload speeds of 13.62 Mbps and 2.70 Mbps, respectively. The latency results showed RJIL with the lowest 50th percentile latency at 22.80 ms, slightly better than Airtel's 23.80 ms. VIL's latency was 27.60 ms, and BSNL's was 51.00 ms.

The report also detailed data performance at specific hotspots. At these locations, RJIL's 5G download speed reached 354.49 Mbps, and Airtel's 5G download speed was 177.98 Mbps.

The drive test covered various locations to capture a realistic user experience. These included high-density areas like Kavalgeri and Malmaddi, as well as stationary hotspots like KIMS Hospital Hubballi and the Hubballi Railway Junction. The team also conducted highway tests along the Hubballi-Haveri-Sirsi-Yellapur route.