Tata communications enables BSNL’s nationwide eSIM launch

Tata Communications has announced the successful deployment of its digital infrastructure solutions to support Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) in launching eSIM services for mobile subscribers across India.

The services are being delivered through Tata Communications' GSMA-accredited eSIM Subscription Management platform, Tata Communications MOVE, operated by its wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Communications Collaboration Services Private Ltd. (TCCSPL). The platform enables BSNL to provision eSIMs remotely for customers nationwide.

The introduction of eSIM services marks a significant step in modernising mobile connectivity in India. It offers users greater flexibility and security, while removing the need for physical SIM cards. BSNL subscribers will now be able to activate 2G, 3G and 4G mobile services via a secure QR code. For users with devices that support dual-SIM functionality, the eSIM can be used alongside a physical SIM, providing greater convenience when switching networks, particularly while travelling internationally.

Commenting on the collaboration, A S Lakshminarayanan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Communications, stated,“We are pleased to support BSNL in introducing secure and scalable eSIM services to mobile users across India. This initiative is aligned with our ongoing efforts to contribute to digital infrastructure development and strengthen national connectivity capabilities.”

A Robert Ravi, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL, added,“The launch of pan-India eSIM services represents an important step forward in enhancing mobile service flexibility and reliability. Tata Communications’ technical expertise supports our continued focus on providing robust, secure connectivity for users throughout the country.”

While the current rollout is aimed at consumer services, the Tata Communications MOVE platform is also designed to support future enterprise and IoT applications. This positions it to contribute to broader digital transformation efforts and aligns with the Government of India’s Digital India initiative.