RCS gains momentum in India with Airtel–Google partnership

Bharti Airtel and Google have reportedly partnered to deploy Rich Communication Services (RCS) on Airtel’s network, marking a significant step towards expanding the technology’s footprint in India. Through Google’s infrastructure, Airtel will be able to provide RCS, positioned as the next-generation successor to SMS, to its customers.

Under an 80:20 revenue-sharing model with Google, Airtel is expected to charge Rs 0.11 per RCS message. The companies have also agreed to integrate RCS traffic with Airtel’s AI-driven spam filter, a requirement that had previously delayed the partnership.

Until recently, Airtel had resisted enabling RCS through Google or Apple, arguing that encrypted channels could allow spam traffic to circumvent existing safeguards. The operator had even approached the telecom regulator, urging it to bring over-the-top (OTT) communication platforms under formal anti-spam regulations.

The agreement was made possible after Google agreed to comply with Airtel’s spam-filtering framework. With this development, all three major Indian operators, Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, now support RCS, creating a more competitive environment for commercial messaging. Vodafone Idea has already rolled out Rich Business Messaging (RBM) services using Google RCS and Dotgo’s MaaP platform, enabling businesses to reach all Indian mobile subscribers via RCS.

Earlier this year, Apple partnered with Reliance Jio to bring RCS capability to iPhones, its first telecom partnership in India. Through this integration, Jio customers can send and receive RCS messages on iOS, including features such as read receipts, high-resolution media sharing and encryption over Wi-Fi or mobile data at no additional cost. Apple introduced RCS support with iOS 18 in late 2024 in response to regulatory pressure to ensure cross-platform interoperability.

What is RCS?

Rich Communication Services (RCS) is a messaging protocol designed to upgrade traditional SMS by offering modern, internet-based features. Developed by the GSMA, RCS supports functionalities similar to WhatsApp and iMessage, including read receipts, typing indicators, high-quality photo and video sharing, group chats and enhanced security options.

RCS works through the default messaging app on smartphones rather than through third-party applications. Google has led global adoption by integrating the standard into its Messages app as “Google Messages with RCS”. One-to-one chats can also support end-to-end encryption, depending on device and operator compatibility.

Current status of the RCS market in India

India represents one of the world’s largest potential markets for RCS, yet adoption has been inconsistent. RCS is available across all major networks, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, primarily through Google’s implementation, giving millions of Android users access to the features.

However, adoption has been constrained by several challenges. A key issue has been the widespread misuse of RCS by bulk-messaging firms. The absence of a structured commercial messaging framework allowed unsolicited promotional content and spam to proliferate, prompting Google to temporarily suspend RCS business messaging in India in 2023. This highlighted the need for stronger verification systems and clearer industry rules.

On the consumer side, RCS uptake has been modest, largely because many users continue to rely on OTT apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Instagram, which dominate both personal and business communication.

Despite these obstacles, operators and Google continue to position RCS as a default upgrade to SMS for Android users. With Apple now adopting the standard and regulators focusing more heavily on spam control and interoperability, analysts expect the Indian RCS ecosystem to expand steadily in the coming years.

RCS is seen as particularly important for business and application-to-person (A2P) communication used by banks, e-commerce companies and service providers. Research from Omdia and Infobip suggests that by 2029, India could generate USD 544 million in revenue from 21 billion RCS messages, accounting for a quarter of the Asia–Oceania region’s RCS income.

The long-term success of RCS in India will depend on coordinated efforts across the industry to curb misuse, maintain interoperability and deliver a secure, reliable messaging experience for users on all devices and networks.