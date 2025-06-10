Protectt.ai, i-exceed partner to boost mobile app security in finance

Protectt.ai, a provider of full-stack mobile application security and fraud prevention solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with i-exceed, a company specialising in low-code platforms for secure mobile banking application development. This collaboration will see Protectt.ai’s mobile threat defence and runtime protection capabilities integrated directly into i-exceed’s platform, providing enterprises with real-time threat visibility, reduced development overheads, and accelerated deployment timelines, all while embedding security at the core of mobile apps used in banking and financial services.

As mobile app-driven business models continue to expand across the banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), and other regulated sectors, the partnership aims to address the growing need for security to be embedded throughout the mobile app development lifecycle.

Organisations using i-exceed’s low-code platform will now benefit from Protectt.ai’s pre-integrated, real-time threat detection and mitigation tools. This integration enables the development of secure-by-design applications, while also helping to reduce vulnerabilities, compliance risks, and operational complexity.

Key outcomes of the collaboration:

Real-Time Threat Protection: Continuous defence against malware, fraud, and runtime threats.

Accelerated Secure Development: Built-in security features streamline development and deployment.

Comprehensive Security Toolkit: Over 100 security features for Android and iOS without the need for additional tools.

Global Regulatory Compliance: Architecture aligned with RBI, SEBI, GDPR, OWASP, MAS, NIST standards, and more.

Advanced Fraud Prevention: Real-time detection and mitigation of fraudulent activity.

“In today’s rapidly evolving threat environment, mobile app security must be embedded from the outset,” said Manish Mimani, Founder and CEO of Protectt.ai. “This partnership with i-exceed represents a significant shift in how BFSI organisations can approach secure app development. By incorporating our runtime protection directly into the i-exceed platform, we’re enabling developers to build robust applications from day one, mitigating risk and supporting faster innovation,” Mimani added.

S Sundararajan, CEO of i-exceed, added, “At i-exceed, we are committed to delivering secure and seamless digital banking experiences. Our collaboration with Protectt.ai strengthens the runtime security of our mobile solutions. With integrated Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) and code obfuscation, we are now better equipped to detect and respond to emerging threats targeting our clients’ mobile applications. This alliance reinforces the trust placed in us by our clients and ensures we continue to uphold the highest standards of security and performance.”

The partnership marks a significant development in secure digital transformation efforts within the financial services industry.