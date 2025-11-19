Paytm rolls out transaction-hiding feature

The Indian digital payments platform Paytm has introduced a new feature allowing users to hide specific transactions from their payment history. Under existing Unified Payments Interface (UPI) rules, transactions made through most UPI-based apps cannot be altered, deleted or concealed. Paytm’s update does not change or remove any records but enables users to temporarily hide chosen transactions from immediate view.

The company says the feature simply conceals entries within the app interface, while the underlying data remains intact, secure and accessible whenever required. Paytm is currently the only major UPI-enabled app in India to offer such functionality.

The option to hide a transaction may appeal to users who want greater control over the visibility of their payment history on shared devices or in situations where privacy is a concern. Hidden transactions remain recoverable and continue to be reflected accurately in backend records, ensuring compliance with financial and regulatory requirements.

How to hide and unhide transactions on Paytm

To hide a transaction on Paytm, users must first open the app and navigate to the Balance & History section. From there, swiping left on the chosen payment reveals the option to hide it. Selecting “Hide” and confirming with “Yes, Hide Payment” conceals the transaction from the visible list, although the record itself remains unchanged and securely stored.

To reverse this action, users can unhide a transaction by returning to the Balance & History section and tapping the three dots in the top-right corner of the screen. Choosing “View Hidden Payments” prompts authentication through either a device PIN or biometric verification. Once the list of concealed transactions appears, swiping left on the selected entry and tapping “Unhide” restores it to the main payment history.

The update reflects growing demand for enhanced privacy controls in digital payments, giving users more discretion over how their transaction data is displayed while maintaining full transparency and security in the background.