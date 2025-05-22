Paytm appoints Ramana Kumar as CEO for Middle East operations

Paytm (One97 Communications Limited), an Indian payments and financial services distribution company known for pioneering mobile payments, QR codes, and the Soundbox, has announced the appointment of Ramana Kumar as Chief Executive Officer for its Middle East business. Kumar brings over 20 years of leadership experience in the fintech, payments, and banking sectors, with a strong background in innovation and business development in financial services.

Prior to joining Paytm, Kumar was the founding CEO of Magnati, a payments company in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a subsidiary of First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), where he led initiatives to modernise payment systems and support business growth. He also served as Executive Vice President at FAB, overseeing the bank’s payments and digital banking operations. Before that, he was Managing Director and Head of Global Transaction Banking, Product and Business Management at the National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), where he contributed to the development of digital banking and payment solutions. Over his career, Kumar has established a reputation for delivering scalable and secure payment systems.

In his new role, Kumar will oversee Paytm’s expansion in the UAE and the broader Middle East region, with a focus on developing digital payment solutions tailored to local requirements. He will draw on the company’s technology and experience in mobile payments and payment devices in India to support regional growth. His appointment represents a step in Paytm’s broader efforts to extend its digital financial services into international markets.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paytm, said,“We welcome Ramana, who has successfully built a merchant payments business in the UAE. Our aim is to serve the region by building strong regional leadership, supported by our established technology.”

Ramana Kumar, CEO, Middle East, Paytm, commented,“I am pleased to join Paytm and lead its Middle East business. The region is experiencing rapid growth in digital payments, and there is strong demand for secure, scalable, and innovative solutions. Paytm’s technology, developed in India, is well-positioned to support this evolution. We look forward to working with regulators and partners to introduce impactful innovations and enhance the digital payments ecosystem.”

Paytm sees potential in expanding its technology-driven merchant payments and financial services distribution model to international markets. The company is exploring selected global opportunities as part of its long-term strategy, with tangible outcomes expected in the coming years.