Jio expands 5G reach with these two affordable prepaid options

India’s largest telecom provider, Reliance Jio, offers customers two competitively priced 5G prepaid plans that rank among the most economical options currently available in the country. Notably, Jio remains the only telecom operator in India providing 5G services at prices below Rs 200. The two plans under discussion are the Rs 198 and Rs 349 options.

The Rs 349 plan currently includes festive offers that are available for a limited period. Both plans provide users with unlimited access to Jio’s 5G network, ensuring a seamless high-speed data experience.

The Rs 198 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio comes with 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling. Customers also receive unlimited 5G data as part of the plan. With a validity of 14 days, this plan offers a cost-effective short-term option for users who wish to experience Jio’s 5G connectivity. Subscribers also gain access to JioTV and JioCloud, which provide additional entertainment and cloud storage benefits. While the plan is not the absolute cheapest available, it remains one of the most affordable ways to enjoy reliable 5G coverage.

The Rs 349 prepaid plan, on the other hand, offers 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling, along with unrestricted 5G access. The plan is valid for 28 days and includes several limited-time festive offers. Users purchasing gold through JioFinance will receive an additional 2% of gold, which can be claimed by giving a missed call to 8010000524. Further benefits include two months of free JioHome service on a new connection, a three-month complimentary JioHotstar subscription for mobile or TV, and 50GB of free storage on JioAICloud.

As of the end of Q2 FY26, Reliance Jio reported that 234 million people were using its 5G network, the highest number for any Indian telecom operator. As 5G becomes more directly monetised, the company’s operating margins are expected to improve further. For the quarter ending September 2025, Jio’s net profit rose from Rs 6,539 crore to Rs 7,379 crore, while operating revenue increased by 14.6% year-on-year. Currently, 5G access is offered as an add-on feature for plans that include at least 2GB of data per day, allowing a wide range of customers to benefit from next-generation connectivity.