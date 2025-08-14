BSNL rolls out nationwide anti-spam and anti-smishing security for mobile users

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced the nationwide deployment of its network-level anti-spam and anti-smishing security system for mobile users. Designed to safeguard consumers from fraudulent links, the system blocks phishing and suspicious URLs within SMS messages directly at the network edge. Legitimate communications such as government notifications, banking alerts, and OTPs will continue to be delivered in line with the TRAI’s DLT/UCC regulatory framework.

Developed in collaboration with Indian cloud communications provider Tanla, the system employs a combination of artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing, reputation intelligence, and link expansion to detect threats in real time. It also integrates with the blockchain-based Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) system adopted by Indian telecom operators, enhancing efforts to curb unsolicited commercial communication.

On Thursday, 14 August 2025, the Ministry of Communications stated,“The solution, previewed during India Mobile Congress 2024, is now being rolled out across BSNL circles as part of ongoing cutovers.”

According to BSNL, the platform detects over 1.5 million fraud attempts daily, identifies more than 35,000 unique fraudulent URLs, and flags upwards of 60,000 scam-associated WhatsApp and mobile numbers each month. Powered by four proprietary AI/ML engines, the system boasts an effectiveness rate of over 99% against smishing attacks. It operates nationally and is integrated with major messaging and web platforms to address evolving cyber threats.

All BSNL mobile users in active service areas have this protection enabled by default, requiring no user action or configuration. The operator stated that the initiative will substantially reduce the risk of payment fraud and credential theft for its customers.“If you are a BSNL customer, malicious-link SMS are automatically blocked at delivery, significantly lowering the risk of credential theft and payment fraud,” the ministry added.