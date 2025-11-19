BSNL alters key prepaid plan amid telecom market changes

Indian state-owned telecommunications operator BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has once again altered the validity of its most popular prepaid plans. While telecom operators are not openly announcing or commenting on rate changes, these adjustments reflect ongoing shifts within the industry. BSNL has now reduced the validity of its widely used Rs 107 prepaid plan without changing the MRP, alongside modifications to other prepaid offerings.

The Rs 107 plan, previously providing 200 minutes of voice calls and unlimited data (with speeds reduced to 40 Kbps after 3GB) over 28 days, has had its validity cut to 22 days. Historically, this plan offered 35 days, then 30 days, followed by 28 days, and now just 22 days.

This plan remains popular among BSNL users who typically maintain it as a secondary number due to the combination of validity, call minutes, and data allowances. However, with the latest reduction, users may increasingly consider BSNL as a primary service provider, especially as other plans continue to offer high-speed 4G connectivity across India on indigenous technology.

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted BSNL’s financial performance last month, reporting that the state-owned operator generated Rs 5,347 crore in revenue for the September quarter of FY26, achieving 93% of its targeted income for the period. Reviewing the company’s performance for the first half of FY26, the minister noted that BSNL’s total revenue stood at Rs 11,134 crore, comprising Rs 6,000 crore from the first quarter and Rs 5,347 crore from the second.

As BSNL continues to refine its prepaid offerings, these adjustments underscore both the evolving nature of the Indian telecom sector and the strategic measures the state operator is taking to remain competitive amid a dynamic market landscape.