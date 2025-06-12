Android 16 now rolling out to eligible android phones

Google has begun rolling out the stable Android 16 update,for Android phones that qualify, with Pixel devices among the first to receive it. In India, Pixel phones are available through Flipkart and select physical retail partners.

Android 16 introduces several new features, headlined by a refreshed user experience that lays the foundation for Google’s Material 3 Expressive design. The update brings streamlined notifications, improved accessibility options, enhanced security, and new productivity tools, especially for tablets and foldables.

Key Features in Android 16

Live Updates

One of the standout features in Android 16, Live Updates keeps users informed by showing real-time information directly on the lock screen or in the notification panel. Whether you're tracking your ride-share vehicle or waiting for a food delivery, you can now monitor progress without opening the app. This feature enhances convenience and situational awareness, especially during time-sensitive activities.

Notifications Cooldown

To reduce notification fatigue, Android 16 introduces Notifications Cooldown. When multiple alerts arrive from the same app in quick succession, the system automatically lowers the notification sound volume for a period of two minutes. This small but impactful feature helps minimize distractions without silencing important updates altogether.

Forced Group Notifications

Android 16 improves how notifications are displayed by grouping alerts from the same app into a stack. Users can tap to expand and view individual messages when needed. This update helps keep the notification area cleaner and more manageable, especially for frequently used apps like messaging, email, or social media.

Desktop Mode (for tablets)

Tailored for larger screens, the new Desktop Mode brings more flexibility and productivity to Android tablets. Users can open apps in resizable windows, drag and drop content, and run multiple apps side-by-side using split-screen multitasking. It’s a significant step toward transforming tablets into more capable work and entertainment devices.

Advanced Protection Mode

Security takes center stage with Advanced Protection Mode, Android 16’s highest level of built-in mobile defense. Once enabled, it offers proactive protection against threats like phishing, scam calls, malware, and malicious websites. Suitable for both high-risk and everyday users, this feature can be turned on with a single tap in the device’s settings for added peace of mind.

Accessibility Enhancements

Android 16 introduces notable improvements for hearing aid users. Those using LE Audio hearing aids can now switch between the phone's and the hearing aid's microphones during calls for better clarity in noisy environments. The update also adds native controls, allowing users to adjust volume and other settings directly from their phone.