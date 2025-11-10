Airtel revises entry-level truly unlimited prepaid plan

If you’re an Airtel prepaid user, there’s a small but important update to the company’s Truly Unlimited plans. These plans give you unlimited calls and SMS, and come in different versions depending on whether you use more data, talk time, or messaging.

Until recently, Airtel’s most affordable Truly Unlimited plan started at Rs 189, but this option has now been phased out. The new starting price is Rs 199, with a few added benefits for users.

What the Rs 199 Airtel truly unlimited plan offers

Airtel’s new Rs 199 Truly Unlimited plan is now the starting option for prepaid customers, replacing the earlier Rs189 pack. The plan comes with a validity period of 28 days and is designed to meet the basic communication needs of most users without costing too much. Subscribers can enjoy unlimited voice calls to any network across India, making it suitable for those who rely heavily on regular phone conversations with friends, family, or colleagues. In addition to calls, users receive 100 SMS messages per day, which should be more than sufficient for everyday communication, alerts, or quick updates.

The plan also provides 2GB of mobile data for the entire 28-day period. This is adequate for light browsing, messaging apps, and basic social media use. Once the data limit is reached, additional data usage will be charged at 50 paise per MB, allowing users to stay connected even after exhausting their quota, though at a pay-per-use rate.

To make the plan more attractive, Airtel has included a few digital benefits that enhance the overall value of the recharge. Customers receive a complimentary 12-month subscription toPerplexity Pro AI, a premium AI-powered research and productivity platform valued at Rs 17,000. This addition may appeal to users who like exploring digital tools or need quick access to reliable information online. Alongside this, Airtel continues to offer its Hellotunes service at no extra cost, allowing subscribers to set or change their caller tune every 30 days, a small but popular feature among many prepaid users.

For those who require slightly more data or additional perks, Airtel also provides the next available plan at Rs 219, which offers enhanced benefits while maintaining the Truly Unlimited features.

Goodbye to the Rs 189 Plan

Until recently, the Rs 189 Truly Unlimited plan was Airtel’s entry-level option, catering mainly to users who preferred voice calling and used little to no mobile data. However, the plan has now been discontinued and is no longer available for recharge. This change simplifies Airtel’s prepaid offerings by establishing the Rs 199 pack as the new baseline for its Truly Unlimited category.

By phasing out the lower-value plan, Airtel appears to be streamlining its pricing structure and encouraging customers to opt for plans that provide a more balanced mix of data, voice, and messaging benefits. The Rs 199 plan, therefore, serves as a more comprehensive option for everyday mobile use while keeping costs reasonable.

What this means for you

For Airtel users, these updates mean a simpler, more standardised prepaid structure and access to better-value plans. The Rs 199 Truly Unlimited plan offers an improved balance between affordability and functionality. It provides enough data for casual internet use, unlimited calls for regular communication, and generous daily SMS allowances for those who still rely on text messaging.

While the shift from Rs 189 to Rs 199 represents a small increase in cost, the additional digital perks and broader range of benefits make the change more worthwhile. Users now get access to useful extras such as Perplexity Pro AI and Hellotunes without having to pay anything extra. Overall, Airtel’s revised plan structure offers greater convenience and flexibility for prepaid users who want a reliable, all-in-one communication package without needing to spend much more than before