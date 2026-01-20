Sanchar Saathi reports over 4.7 lakh phone recoveries in 2025

The Sanchar Saathi initiative recorded a twofold increase in mobile phone recoveries during 2025, reflecting higher public participation, wider adoption of the platform and more effective use of technology to support telecom consumers.

Advertisment

The year began with 28,115 mobile phones recovered in January. This was followed by 23,455 recoveries in February and 27,055 in March. Recoveries remained steady through the first half of the year, with 25,799 devices recovered in April, rising to 31,244 in May and 34,339 in June, indicating sustained engagement with the platform.

A sharper rise was recorded in the second half of the year. Recoveries increased to 45,911 in July and remained high at 45,243 in August. The upward trend continued in September with 49,909 devices recovered, before crossing the 50,000 mark in October with 50,534 recoveries. This momentum was maintained in November with 52,590 recoveries, and the year concluded with a peak of 59,766 mobile phones recovered in December, the highest monthly figure in 2025.

In total, more than 4.7 lakh mobile phones were recovered during 2025, compared with 2.3 lakh in 2024 and 65,581 in 2023, when the initiative was launched. This represents a sevenfold increase since inception, highlighting consistent month-on-month growth and a marked improvement in recovery outcomes over successive years.

Advertisment

The Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in), which is available in 21 languages, has recorded more than 22 crore visits to date. On average, the platform receives around 2.4 lakh visitors per day, with daily traffic rising to approximately 3.7 lakh users in 2025. During the year, a new module titled Trusted Contact Details was added, providing verified toll-free numbers, email addresses and official websites of banks, financial institutions and government bodies. The Sanchar Saathi mobile application has also crossed 1.5 crore downloads since its launch.

The sustained increase in recoveries underlines the role of Sanchar Saathi as a technology-enabled, citizen-focused initiative that allows users to report lost or stolen devices and supports coordinated recovery across the telecom ecosystem. The 2025 performance demonstrates how increased awareness, institutional coordination and digital tools can deliver measurable outcomes for consumers.