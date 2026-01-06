Samsung raises smartphone prices in India amid rising costs

Samsung India is preparing to increase prices for several of its popular smartphone models, a move that could affect consumers in the coming weeks. The planned hike is expected to impact some of the company’s top-selling devices in the Indian market and reflects broader global pressures, including rising component costs and currency fluctuations.

Reports indicate that Samsung has raised prices across parts of its Galaxy A and F series in India. A number of mid-range and budget smartphones, which have been strong sellers due to their balance of features and affordability, are likely to be affected. Revised pricing has been introduced for models such as the Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and select F-series 5G devices, with the changes coming into effect on January 5, 2025.

Revised prices for Galaxy A and F series models

Under the updated price list, all memory variants of the Galaxy A56 have seen a price increase of Rs 2,000, while the Galaxy A36 5G has become costlier by Rs 1,500. The Galaxy F17 5G has also witnessed a price hike of Rs 1,000. The Galaxy A56 5G, which offers up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, is now priced at Rs 46,999, up from Rs 44,999. Similarly, the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Galaxy A36 has risen from Rs 36,999 to Rs 38,499.

The price revisions are being attributed to higher component costs driven by global supply chain pressures. Samsung is not alone in taking this step, with other smartphone makers, including Nothing, also reportedly increasing handset prices in response to similar challenges.

For Indian consumers, the higher prices could alter the appeal of Samsung devices that were previously positioned as strong value-for-money options in their respective segments. This may influence purchasing decisions, particularly among price-sensitive buyers who closely compare offerings across multiple brands before making a purchase. Customers considering models such as the Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, or F-series 5G devices may now find prices higher than previously listed.

Competitive pressure in a price-sensitive market

Samsung also faces intense competition from smartphone brands that aggressively price their devices and run frequent promotional offers. In India’s highly price-sensitive market, any increase in pricing risks eroding the company’s competitive edge unless it is supported by additional value, such as bundled deals, enhanced service benefits, or improved specifications.

Rival brands continue to exert pressure through competitive pricing strategies, regular discounts, and marketing-led promotions, especially in the mid-range and mass-market segments. With value-for-money remaining a key differentiator for Indian consumers, Samsung’s pricing strategy will need to strike a careful balance between protecting margins and maintaining market share, as even modest price increases could prompt buyers to consider more aggressively priced alternatives.