OPPO launches Reno15 series with focus on cameras and AI

OPPO India has launched the Reno15 Series, comprising three models, the Reno15 Pro, Reno15 Pro Mini and Reno15. The new lineup expands the company’s premium smartphone portfolio and focuses on camera performance, compact design options and on-device artificial intelligence features.

The series introduces OPPO’s first “Pro Mini” variant, offering a smaller form factor alongside high-end specifications. Across the range, the devices combine AMOLED displays, multi-camera systems and ruggedised builds aimed at everyday durability.

Commenting on the launch, Goldee Patnaik, Head of Communications at OPPO India, said the company has seen consumer expectations shift towards more refined camera systems, intuitive AI features and distinctive design. She said the Reno15 Series reflects these changing preferences, with a focus on practical performance rather than incremental upgrades.

Design and build

The Reno15 Series features colour finishes inspired by natural elements, with OPPO introducing what it calls HoloFusion Technology, a layered glass treatment designed to create depth and light interaction on the rear panel. The camera housing follows a circular layout referred to as the Dynamic Stellar Ring design.

The Reno15 Pro is available in Sunset Gold and Cocoa Brown. The Reno15 Pro Mini is offered in Cocoa Brown, Glacier White and Crystal Pink, while the standard Reno15 comes in Glacier White, Twilight Blue and Aurora Blue.

All three devices use an aluminium alloy frame and glass back, with protection provided by Corning Gorilla Glass variants depending on the model. The series carries IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Displays and form factors

The Reno15 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a 95.5% screen-to-body ratio. Despite the larger screen, it measures 7.65mm in thickness and weighs around 205g.

The Reno15 Pro Mini offers a more compact option with a 6.32-inch AMOLED display and narrow bezels, measuring 7.99mm thick and weighing 187g. The Reno15 sits between the two, with a 6.59-inch AMOLED panel and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.4%.

Across the range, displays support FHD+ resolution, 10-bit colour depth and peak brightness levels designed for outdoor visibility.

Camera systems and imaging features

The Reno15 Pro and Reno15 Pro Mini are equipped with a 200MP main camera using Samsung’s HP5 sensor, supported by optical image stabilisation. This is paired with a 50MP telephoto lens offering 3.5x optical zoom and a 50MP ultra-wide camera.

OPPO’s PureTone imaging processing is used across all rear cameras to maintain balanced colour and contrast. Both Pro models also include a 50MP front-facing camera with autofocus and a wide field of view.

The standard Reno15 features a different rear camera configuration, led by a 50MP main sensor, while retaining a telephoto lens for portrait photography.

AI-based editing tools are integrated into the camera software, including automated lighting adjustment for portraits, object removal and image enhancement features designed to reduce manual editing.

Video capabilities

The Reno15 Pro and Pro Mini support 4K HDR video recording at up to 60 frames per second across all rear cameras as well as the front camera. Electronic and optical stabilisation are used to reduce motion artefacts during handheld recording.

Features such as dual-view video, allowing simultaneous front and rear recording, and in-video photo capture are also supported. OPPO has focused on maintaining consistent colour and exposure when switching between lenses during recording.

Performance and software

The Reno15 Pro and Reno15 Pro Mini are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, while the Reno15 uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 platform. All models support LPDDR5X memory and UFS 3.1 storage.

The devices run ColorOS 16, which integrates AI-driven features such as on-screen content capture, call summarisation and voice transcription. Google Gemini support is built into the operating system for system-level commands and productivity tasks.

The Reno15 Pro and Reno15 models are equipped with 6,500mAh batteries, while the Reno15 Pro Mini includes a 6,200mAh battery. All three support 80W wired fast charging, with the Pro model also offering wireless charging.

Pricing and availability

The Reno15 Pro is priced at Rs 67,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant and Rs 72,999 for the 12GB/512GB version. The Reno15 Pro Mini is priced at Rs 59,999 and Rs 64,999 for the same configurations. The Reno15 starts at Rs 45,999 and goes up to Rs 53,999 depending on storage.

The Reno15 Series will be available in India from 13 January 2026 through online and offline retail channels.

In addition to the smartphones, OPPO also announced the Pad 5 tablet and Enco Buds3 Pro+ earbuds, expanding its ecosystem of connected devices aimed at productivity and everyday use.