OPPO brings Find X9 series to India with major hardware upgrades

OPPO India has introduced the Find X9 Series to the Indian market, marking its latest entry into the premium smartphone segment. The series, comprising the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, continues the Find X line and focuses on imaging, performance, battery capability and software improvements through ColorOS 16.

The launch follows a period of strong market performance for OPPO in India. According to IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker for Q3 2025, the company moved to second position with a 13.9 per cent market share.

The Find X9 Pro is priced at INR 109,999 for the 16GB + 512GB model, while the Find X9 is available in two configurations, 12GB + 256GB at INR 74,999 and 16GB + 512GB at INR 84,999. Sales begin on 21 November. The Find X9 Pro will be offered through the OPPO e-store, Amazon, Flipkart and selected retail outlets. The Find X9 will be available through the OPPO e-store, Flipkart and retail outlets. A Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit will be sold separately for INR 29,999 via the OPPO e-store. The company has also introduced its Enco Buds3 Pro+ TWS earbuds, priced at INR 2,099, with an introductory offer of INR 1,899 between 21 and 30 November across online and offline channels.

Peter Dohyung Lee, Head of Product Strategy at OPPO, said the Find X9 Series reflects the company’s direction in the flagship category and noted the increased adoption of premium smartphones in India in recent quarters. He described the devices as designed to align with user needs across imaging, design, performance and user experience.

The Find X9 Series is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and runs ColorOS 16. Both devices feature the Hasselblad Master Camera System supported by OPPO’s LUMO Image Engine. The Find X9 Pro’s camera setup includes a 200MP telephoto camera, while both models carry lenses designed to enhance dynamic range, colour accuracy and detail. The Find X9 Pro also offers an advanced ultra-wide and main camera arrangement with real-time triple exposure.

In terms of design, the devices feature flat-edged frames and near-borderless AMOLED displays. The Find X9 Pro has a 6.78-inch display, while the Find X9 features a 6.59-inch panel. Both offer a 120Hz refresh rate, high brightness, 2160Hz PWM dimming and resistance to dust and water with IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings. Gorilla Glass Victus 2 adds further protection.

Both models integrate OPPO’s imaging and computational photography features, including the Hasselblad Portrait Mode and True Colour Camera system. The Find X9 Pro supports 13.2x lossless zoom and up to 120x digital zoom using OPPO’s Super Resolution algorithm. A Hasselblad Teleconverter accessory enables up to 10x optical zoom and extended digital zoom for the Pro model.

The series supports 4K 120fps video recording across multiple lenses, with Dolby Vision support. It also introduces a redesigned Pro Video Mode with LOG video and ACES colour workflow compatibility for creators requiring post-production flexibility.

Performance is supported by the Dimensity 9500’s all-big-core architecture, improved GPU efficiency and enhanced NPU capabilities for AI features. OPPO’s Trinity Engine is designed to optimise real-world usage, including gaming and 4K HDR video recording.

Battery capacity marks a significant shift in OPPO’s flagship line-up. The Find X9 includes a 7,025mAh battery, while the Find X9 Pro incorporates a 7,500mAh pack. Both support 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. OPPO states that the silicon-carbon battery design aims to maintain long-term capacity retention across several years of use.

ColorOS 16 introduces interface refinements, AI features housed within the OPPO AI Hub and enhanced cross-device capabilities. Features include AI Mind Space for on-screen content capture, AI Recorder for transcription and summaries, and improved integration with Google Gemini for natural-language controls. O+ Connect and expanded screen-mirroring tools offer more continuity across devices.

OPPO has worked with Google to embed privacy safeguards for AI processing, including the OPPO AI Private Computing Cloud, which relies on Google Cloud’s confidential computing architecture to handle sensitive data in an encrypted environment.

The Enco Buds3 Pro+ earbuds offer noise cancellation up to 32dB, long battery life, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and IP55 resistance, with a lightweight “dewdrop” design.

A detailed specification sheet for both devices is included above. OPPO is offering several launch-period payment and exchange schemes through banks, financing partners and Cashify/Servify. Pre-order customers before 20 November will receive a complimentary Black Gold Gift Box containing Enco Buds3 Pro+ earbuds and a protective phone case. Additional benefits include complimentary Google Gemini Pro access for three months, Paytm Travel vouchers and Jio offers on selected postpaid plans.