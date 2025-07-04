NxtQuantum OS: A new mobile operating system built and governed in India

In a significant move towards digital self-reliance, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies has announced the launch of NxtQuantum OS, claimed to be India’s first domestically developed mobile operating system prioritising data integrity and user control.

Developed entirely in India, NxtQuantum OS is designed to deliver transparency, security, compatibility, and performance, while maintaining user privacy, data sovereignty, and system intelligence. At its core, the platform provides Indian users with full control over their smartphones and the location of their data.

Built with artificial intelligence as a foundational component, NxtQuantum OS is intended for a wide range of users, including individuals, educational institutions, government bodies, and the public sector.

A central principle behind the operating system is user awareness and consent: individuals should know where their data is stored, who has access to it, and for what purpose. NxtQuantum OS employs Google Cloud’s zero-trust security framework and adopts a consent-first model for data access and storage. All personal data, such as preferences, usage history, and backups, is securely stored within India, using Google Cloud regions empanelled by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The system ensures there is no unauthorised tracking, third-party access, or foreign data routing.

“This operating system was designed from first principles. Your phone should serve you, not act against you. What happens on your device remains with you, not even we can access it,” said Madhav Sheth, Founder and CEO of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. “With secure, scalable infrastructure from Google Cloud, we’re demonstrating that strong privacy and national data governance can coexist.”

NxtQuantum OS is developed, maintained, and governed entirely within India. It features system-level telemetry controls, a custom user interface, locally trained AI models, and compliance with national regulations integrated into its design. The platform is intended to support Indian users, public institutions, and developers by offering a secure and transparent mobile ecosystem managed on Indian terms.

Commenting on the collaboration, SashiKumar Sreedharan, Managing Director of Google Cloud India, stated: “Our work with NxtQuantum reflects our commitment to enabling scalable digital infrastructure that prioritises user trust and cloud security. Together, we aim to support the next generation of digital experiences across the country.”

“This is more than a product launch,it is a declaration of purpose,” added Sheth. “NxtQuantum OS is a digital foundation that reflects Indian values of trust, transparency, and technological responsibility. We aim to lead with clarity and accountability.”

Designed for national-scale deployment, the platform meets the needs of enterprises requiring secure, regulated mobile environments, as well as government initiatives focused on digital inclusion. It also supports critical sectors such as defence, education, and public services, where control over data and systems is paramount.

With a dedicated India Design Centre now operational, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies manages the full software and hardware lifecycle,from over-the-air updates and security patches to feature enhancements,within Indian jurisdiction.

The first AI-enabled smartphones running NxtQuantum OS will be available on Flipkart from 8 July at 12:30 PM IST.