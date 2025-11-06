NPST to implement voice-based UPI 123Pay for Indian Overseas Bank

Network People Services Technologies Limited (NPST), a digital banking and payments technology provider, has secured a mandate from Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) to implement UPI 123Pay, a voice-based Unified Payments Interface (UPI) solution designed to support both feature phone users and smartphone users less familiar with digital transactions.

India continues to have a significant segment of the population outside the UPI ecosystem, an estimated 850 million individuals, including around 400 million feature phone users and a sizeable number of smartphone users who are not comfortable with app-based interfaces. To bridge this gap, the Reserve Bank of India has encouraged banks, regulated entities, and fintech firms to adopt inclusive technologies that extend the benefits of digital payments to users with limited digital literacy or access to stable internet connectivity.

Under the partnership, NPST and MissCallPay will enable IOB’s customers to make UPI transactions using simple voice or keypad inputs without the need for internet access. Users can initiate a transaction by giving a missed call to a designated number, after which they receive an interactive voice response (IVR) call-back. The system allows users to specify the transaction amount and complete the payment securely by entering their UPI PIN.

One of the key advantages of UPI 123Pay is its ability to function without mobile data or internet connectivity, offering accessibility in low-network areas and reducing exposure to online security risks. The solution supports multilingual IVR in twelve Indian languages, ensuring a wide regional reach. Customers can check balances, review recent transactions, raise disputes, and manage their UPI PIN through the IVR interface. Additional features include resuming incomplete transactions, token-based or token-less payments, and managing multiple linked accounts.

Deepak Chand Thakur, Chairman and Managing Director of NPST, said, “Voice-based UPI represents a major step towards financial inclusion. Extending UPI access to feature phone users and individuals with limited digital literacy ensures that the benefits of digital payments reach all segments of society. Our collaboration with Indian Overseas Bank reflects a shared commitment to accessible innovation. Looking ahead, we see strong potential in combining voice-led technology with emerging AI capabilities to deliver conversational payment experiences through platforms such as Alexa and Google Assistant.”