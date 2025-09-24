Jio vs Airtel: Comparing 1.5GB daily data plans

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, offers one of the most affordable prepaid plans with 1.5GB of daily data. Priced at Rs 239, this plan includes unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day, but it comes with a shorter validity period and no long-term service benefits, making it a budget-friendly but basic option for users with moderate daily data needs.

Advertisment

The Rs 239 plan is currently Jio’s entry-level 1.5GB per day offering. It caters to customers who require consistent daily data access on a limited budget. The plan comes with a 22-day validity, providing a total of 33GB of data, along with access to JioTV and JioAICloud at no additional cost.

Changes to Jio's 5G access

Previously, until July 2024, this plan also included unlimited 5G data. At that time, all Jio plans priced above Rs 239 offered unlimited 5G access. However, this is no longer the case. Jio has revised its policy and now only provides 5G access on prepaid plans that offer at least 2GB of daily data. Customers looking to use 5G services will therefore need to opt for higher-tier plans. Jio continues to offer access to its standalone 5G (SA) network, which supports Voice over New Radio (VoNR), essentially enabling 5G voice calling.

Airtel's competing plans

In comparison, Airtel offers a Rs 299 plan, which includes 1GB of data per day, a 28-day validity, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS per day. Additional benefits include free HelloTunes, allowing users to set one caller tune every 30 days, and a 12-month subscription to Perplexity Pro AI.

Advertisment

For users seeking 1.5GB of daily data, Airtel has reintroduced its Rs 319 prepaid plan. This plan was briefly withdrawn but has now returned with a one-month validity. It includes unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, and 1.5GB of daily data.

Previously, this same plan offered 2GB per day, but the data allowance has since been reduced. Additionally, 5G data,which was earlier included, is no longer bundled with the plan. Despite the reduction in data benefits, the plan maintains its monthly validity.

Airtel's Rs 319 plan also comes with Google One benefits, offering 30GB of cloud storage, and a six-month subscription to Apple Music, adding value for users seeking bundled digital services.