iPhone update adds new call management features

Apple has released a notable update for the iPhone, introducing changes aimed at improving how users manage calls and messages. The update delivers a refreshed Phone app alongside enhancements to the Messages app, with a focus on making everyday communication more intuitive and less disruptive. New features include live translation, updated ringtones and improvements to call handling, with call screening emerging as one of the most significant additions.

Apple has previously offered tools to help iPhone users filter spam and unwanted calls. While effective in reducing nuisance calls, these controls have sometimes resulted in legitimate calls from unknown numbers being missed, creating inconvenience for users who rely on their phones for important or time-sensitive communication.

The latest update introduces a new call screening option designed to address this issue. Instead of automatically silencing or blocking unknown callers, the iPhone can now ask the caller to state the reason for their call. This information is then presented to the user, allowing them to decide whether to answer, decline or ignore the call.

Users can enable the feature by opening the Settings app, navigating to Apps, selecting Phone, and scrolling to the ‘Screen Unknown Callers’ section. Three options are available: Never, Ask Reason for Calling, and Silence. The new setting sits between allowing all calls and silencing unknown numbers entirely, offering a more balanced approach to call management.

By providing context before a call is answered, the new screening feature aims to reduce interruptions while ensuring that important calls are less likely to be missed. It is expected to appeal to users looking for greater control without fully blocking unknown callers.

The image accompanying this story was created using AI. The article was written and reviewed by the author, with limited use of AI-based editing tools.