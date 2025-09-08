Infinix introduces 'Mystic Plum' colour variant for NOTE 50s 5G+ in India

Infinix has expanded its NOTE 50s 5G+ series with the introduction of a new colour variant, Mystic Plum, featuring a vegan leather finish. This addition joins the existing Titanium Grey (metallic finish), Burgundy Red (metallic finish), and Marine Drift Blue (vegan leather) options. The new variant will be available via Flipkart from 8th September, starting at Rs 14,999.

Originally launched on 18th April 2025, the NOTE 50s 5G+ features a 6.78-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor and supported by a 5500mAh battery with 45W All-Round Fast Charge 3.0. The device runs on XOS 15, based on Android 15, and includes the One-Tap Infinix AI interface.

For imaging, the smartphone is equipped with a dual rear camera system comprising a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor, offering 4K video recording at 30fps and an AIGC mode for enhanced photography.

The NOTE 50s 5G+ also features MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is available in two configurations: 8GB RAM with 256GB storage and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.

With the addition of the Mystic Plum variant, the device is now offered in four finishes, maintaining the same specifications and build quality across the range.