India’s electronics exports surge 47% in Q1 FY26, led by mobile phones

India’s electronics exports recorded a sharp increase in the first quarter of FY26, rising 47% year-on-year, driven primarily by strong growth in mobile phone exports. According to data from the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), total electronics exports reached USD 12.4 billion in Q1 FY26, up from USD 8.43 billion during the same period last year.

Mobile phone exports were the standout performer, increasing by 55% , from USD 4.9 billion in Q1 FY25 to an estimated USD 7.6 billion in Q1 FY26. Meanwhile, exports of non-mobile electronic products also showed robust growth, rising by 36% from USD 3.53 billion to an estimated USD 4.8 billion. These categories include solar modules, switching and routing apparatus, charger adapters, and electronic components. While mobile phones have been the primary driver of India’s export momentum, scaling up the non-mobile segments is seen as essential for broadening the country’s electronics export base.

Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of ICEA, stated, “We congratulate the mobile phone industry for this outstanding performance, this is a strategic national achievement. Now begins the real climb towards global competitiveness, sustainability, and deeper value addition. Other product segments such as solar modules, networking equipment, chargers, and components are gaining traction. We must accelerate their growth and ensure that exports of IT hardware, wearables, hearables, and consumer electronics also rise sharply.”

India’s electronics manufacturing sector has undergone a significant transformation over the past decade. Total production has risen from USD 31 billion in FY15 to USD 133 billion in FY25, supported by a targeted industrial strategy. Key policy interventions such as the Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP), Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, and robust collaboration between government and industry have played a pivotal role in this growth.

“It is more important than ever to develop a domestic supply chain. We need globally competitive Indian brands and national champions across the value chain, from components and sub-assemblies to finished products. This is the path to long-term sovereignty in electronics,” Mohindroo added.

This strong start to FY26 follows two consecutive years of record-breaking growth. India’s total electronics exports rose from USD 29.1 billion in FY24 to USD 38.6 billion in FY25, reflecting the growing global competitiveness of its electronics manufacturing sector. Riding this momentum, ICEA projects that electronics exports could reach between USD 46 billion and USD 50 billion by the end of FY26.

Mohindroo concluded with a note of caution, emphasising the need for sustained effort,“We cannot afford to rest. These export figures are encouraging, but this is only the beginning. The real challenge now is to build resilience, deepen value addition, and strengthen the supply chain. We must remain focused, sharpen our competitive edge, and push forward with consistency. The global opportunity is immense, but it demands staying power, not just momentum.”

ICEA reaffirmed its commitment to working with the government and industry to strengthen India’s role in global electronics supply chains, expand export capacity, and enhance value addition across all product categories.