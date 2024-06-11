HMD launches feature phones with offline UPI capabilities

In a significant stride towards bridging the digital divide, HMD Global today announced the launch of two feature phones with built-in UPI application capabilities. These phones allow users to make secure and seamless UPI transactions without Internet access, significantly enhancing financial access for those in areas with limited connectivity.

The HMD 105 and HMD 110 phones also have advanced multimedia features, voice assistance, and large displays with immersive clarity and enhanced visibility.

“Both phones feature modern design aesthetics with strong corners, serene curves, and texturized surfaces, making them comfortable to hold and conveniently portable,” the company stated in a press release.

These phones are pre-loaded with applications such as phone talker, auto call recording, MP3 player, wired and wireless FM radio, a dual LED flash for the HMD 105, and a premium camera design for the HMD 110. They also boast a 1000mAh battery, ensuring an extended standby time of up to 18 days.

Additionally, the phones support up to nine local languages for input and 23 languages for rendering, catering to a diverse user base.

Talking about the two new models, Ravi Kunwar, VP—India & APAC, HMD Global, said, “The two new mobile handsets underscore our commitment to providing accessible technology. The HMD 105 and HMD 110 aim to bridge the digital divide and enhance financial access for all within our feature phone category. These phones embody our 'more for less' philosophy as we continue our multi-brand journey.”