Dimensity 8450: MediaTek’s latest SoC powers next-gen smartphones

MediaTek has officially launched the Dimensity 8450 SoC, the latest addition to its Dimensity 8 series of smartphone chipsets. Built with eight Arm Cortex-A725 cores and an Arm Mali-G720 MC7 GPU, the Dimensity 8450 is a powerful 5G processor designed to deliver high performance across gaming, AI, and imaging applications.

Advertisment

The chipset incorporates MediaTek’s NPU 880, which supports generative AI and AI-enhanced camera features, significantly enriching the user experience. Thanks to its robust CPU and GPU architecture, the Dimensity 8450 is capable of delivering high frame rates (FPS) in mobile gaming, ensuring smoother and more responsive gameplay.

Additional features include built-in sensor zoom technology and the MediaTek Imagiq 1080 ISP (Image Signal Processor), which enhances image capture quality. The integrated 5G-A modem supports up to 3CC Carrier Aggregation and offers download speeds of up to 5.17 Gbps, ensuring fast and reliable connectivity.

OPPO will be the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to adopt the Dimensity 8450 in its upcoming Reno14 Pro smartphone. Moreover, another device in OPPO’s K-series range, also powered by the Dimensity 8450, is expected to launch in the near future.

Advertisment

Commenting on the launch, Dr Yenchi Lee, General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit, said,"Our portfolio of premium mobile platforms continues to grow with the release of the MediaTek Dimensity 8450, offering device manufacturers and consumers an even broader range of high-end experiences. This chipset elevates mobile gaming while empowering users to explore their creativity through advanced AI and imaging capabilities."

He added,"With our All Big Core design, also featured in our flagship chips, we’re proving that exceptional performance and energy efficiency can go hand in hand, meaning users no longer have to compromise."