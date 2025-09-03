Cashify partners with Google to offer certified refurbished Pixel devices in India

Cashify, a re-commerce platform in India, has partnered with Google to offer certified refurbished Pixel smartphones to Indian consumers. This collaboration marks a development in India’s growing refurbished smartphone market by bringing together Google’s hardware and Cashify’s distribution network.

As Google’s authorised partner for refurbished Pixel devices in India, Cashify will provide smartphones that have been renewed using Google-authorised parts and subjected to quality checks. Each device will be covered by a one-year warranty.

Sales of certified refurbished Pixel smartphones will begin on 3 September via the Cashify app and website, as well as at selected Cashify retail locations. With Cashify's expanding offline presence, the partnership aims to provide both online and physical access to these devices.

According to a report by Redseer, India’s refurbished smartphone market is expected to reach USD 10 billion by 2026. This growth is attributed to increased demand for more sustainable and cost-effective alternatives to new premium smartphones. The Cashify-Google partnership aligns with this trend by supporting device lifecycle extension and reducing electronic waste.

Mandeep Manocha, Co-founder and CEO of Cashify, stated,"As demand for refurbished devices grows in India, ensuring consumer trust and product reliability is essential. This partnership with Google aims to support those needs by offering refurbished Pixel smartphones that meet defined quality standards, while also encouraging sustainable technology use."

Prem Pandian, Global Head of Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships at Google Hardware, said,"Our work with Cashify contributes to making the Pixel experience more accessible in India and supports our broader goals around circular economy practices. The Trusted Reseller programme provides a quality-assured path for owning a refurbished Pixel device."

This initiative also reflects wider shifts in the technology industry, where extending the lifecycle of products and reducing electronic waste are becoming strategic priorities. Google and Cashify aim to contribute to these goals while strengthening India’s re-commerce infrastructure.

Key points about the refurbished Pixel offering

The refurbished Pixel devices are claimed to be renewed using Google-authorised components and processes to ensure quality and reliability. Each phone is supported by a one-year warranty provided by Cashify, offering consumers assurance on their purchase. These devices will be available for purchase starting 3 September through the Cashify app, website, and selected retail outlets. The initiative is intended to meet the increasing demand for affordable premium smartphones while also contributing to broader sustainability objectives by promoting the reuse of electronic devices.