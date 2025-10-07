BytePe introduces flexible smartphone access model

BytePe, India’s first technology subscription platform, has officially been launched, aiming to reshape how consumers access and use the latest smartphones. Founded by Jayant Jha, a serial entrepreneur, former Flipkart executive, and co-founder of Yaantra (a recommerce business later acquired by Flipkart), the platform introduces an alternative to traditional ownership models by offering flexible, subscription-based access to devices.

Historically, Indian consumers have had limited options when acquiring high-end technology, often having to save up, commit to long-term EMIs, and eventually end up using outdated devices. BytePe seeks to address this by offering a subscription model with lower monthly costs compared to traditional EMIs, annual upgrades, and increased flexibility. Users pay only for what they use, with no hidden charges.

The platform also provides access to Apple’s newly launched iPhone 17 series, including the iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, and Pro Max, through simplified monthly plans, aiming to make premium devices more accessible.

Reflecting on the motivation behind BytePe, Founder and CEO Jayant Jha stated,"After years in India’s consumer electronics space, I’ve seen how long EMIs, outdated devices, and limited choices frustrate consumers. With BytePe, we aim to change that. We’re beginning with smartphones but plan to expand into other categories, including electronics and accessories. The goal is to democratise access to premium technology by providing a smarter and more flexible alternative to traditional ownership. This is not just about affordability; it’s about giving consumers more control, reducing environmental impact, and offering a model that works on their terms."

BytePe’s subscription model is designed to be straightforward. Users select their preferred smartphone, for example, the iPhone 17 (256 GB), currently priced at Rs 82,900, and subscribe to it for a monthly fee that is often lower than conventional EMIs. For credit card holders, this functions similarly to EMI plans. For those without credit cards, BytePe has introduced its own ‘BytePe EMI’, extending the same flexibility.

After 12 months, subscribers have the option to upgrade to a newer device, return the existing one, or continue their subscription for another year and eventually own the phone. Each subscription includes one-time 100% damage protection.

In addition to the subscription offering, BytePe also provides an upfront purchase option. This includes one year of insurance and an assured buyback value of up to 50% at the end of either 12 or 24 months, appealing to customers who prefer not to engage with monthly payment plans.

BytePe's approach focuses on increasing access to high-end technology, reducing financial burden, and offering consumers greater autonomy. The model supports yearly upgrades without extra cost, potential savings of up to 50% compared to standard EMIs, and avoids upfront payments or hidden fees.

Ultimately, BytePe presents an alternative way to engage with technology, one that reconsiders the traditional idea of ownership in a rapidly evolving digital world.