Apple set to drop the iPhone 17; its boldest redesign in years?

The upcoming iPhone 17 series is already stirring significant anticipation in the market, despite its official launch being just around the corner. While key details such as pricing and full specifications are yet to be confirmed, consumer interest remains high.

Apple has announced its much-anticipated ‘Awe-dropping’ event, scheduled for Tuesday, 9 September, where it is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series. Alongside the new iPhones, Apple may also introduce updated AirPods, new Apple Watch models, and a range of accessories.

The tech giant is reportedly preparing to launch four models in the iPhone 17 lineup: the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, and the standard iPhone 17. This launch could mark a significant design shift, as it would be the first major iPhone redesign in five years. The new iPhone 17 Air, drawing design inspiration from the popular MacBook Air and iPad Air, may signal a fresh creative direction for the company.

Several notable upgrades are expected across the iPhone 17 series. Among the most anticipated is the inclusion of 120Hz refresh rate displays in the base models,a feature previously exclusive to the Pro variants. If true, this would be a major enhancement for standard iPhone users.

Rumours suggest that all four models, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, will feature next-generation A19 chipsets, 120Hz displays, enhanced RAM, and new Apple Intelligence functions powered by deeper AI integration.

In terms of pricing, Apple is likely to maintain last year’s pricing strategy for the Indian market. The base iPhone 17, expected to come with 128GB of storage, may be priced around Rs 80,000. With potential upgrades including a 24MP front camera, a larger battery, a 120Hz display, and advanced AI features, the iPhone 17 could appeal strongly to those considering an upgrade.

The standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air are expected to be equipped with the A19 chipset, while the Pro models will likely feature the more advanced A19 Pro variant. The increased RAM across the series is presumed to support the expanded AI capabilities.

In a strategic move to diversify its supply chain and reduce reliance on China, Apple is reportedly ramping up production of iPhone models in India. Manufacturing has been scaled up at five facilities, including two newly opened factories. All four iPhone 17 models are expected to be manufactured in India ahead of their launch this month.

Despite the impact of the US’s 50% trade tariffs under Donald Trump's policy, Apple is expected to keep its pricing stable in the United States. Much of the additional iPhone 17 production from India is aimed at export to the US market.

In parallel with the launch, Apple has recently opened its first company-owned retail store in Bengaluru. Located in the Phoenix Mall of Asia, the store, named Apple Hebbal, is staffed by a 70-member team representing 15 different Indian states. The opening of Apple Hebbal coincides with the iPhone 17’s launch in India, offering customers a dedicated space to explore and experience the latest Apple products.