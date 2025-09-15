Apple releases iOS 26 and other major software updates today

Apple will officially release iOS 26 today, following its initial announcement during the company’s WWDC 2025 event in June. In addition to the iPhone update, Apple has also begun rolling out iPadOS 26, macOS 26 (Tahoe), and watchOS 26.
While Apple has not specified an exact release time, based on previous patterns, the update is expected to become available at around 10 AM Pacific Time (10:30 PM IST). Pre-release previews of iOS 26 have already surfaced online, with the new Liquid Glass user interface emerging as one of its most notable features. This updated UI will also be extended to other Apple devices, including iPads and Macs. The recently launched iPhone 17 series is expected to ship with iOS 26 pre-installed.
With iOS 26, Apple has introduced a new suite of AI tools, includingLive Translation in Messages, FaceTime, and the Phone app, building on the Apple Intelligence features first introduced in iOS 18. In addition, the Phone app can now screen calls from unknown numbers by asking the caller to state their name and reason for calling, before giving the user the option to accept or decline the call.
How to install iOS 26
To install iOS 26, users should open the Settings app on their iPhone, navigate to 'General', and then tap 'Software Update'. If the update is available, the option to download and install will appear. After tapping on it and accepting the terms and conditions, users may be prompted to enter their passcode. The iPhone will then begin the installation process and automatically restart once the update is complete.
Before proceeding with the update, it is advisable to back up the device using iCloud or a computer to prevent data loss in case of any issues. Additionally, users should ensure their device is either connected to power or has at least 50% battery life. The iOS 26 update will be available for devices starting from the iPhone 11 series and newer.