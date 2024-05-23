Urban Evolution: Unpacking NEC’s Vision for Next-Gen Smart Cities

In an era where cities confront significant challenges like overcrowding and pollution, NEC’s innovative solutions such as NEC Mi-Command, NEC Mi-City, NEC Mi-Eye, and NEC Mi-WareSync are pioneering the transformation of urban spaces into smarter, more efficient, and inclusive environments. These technologies not only reflect NEC’s commitment to enhancing urban life but also embody their global vision ‘In India, for India, and From India, For Global.’ Aalok Kumar, President & CEO, NEC India and Head of Global Smart City Business, NEC Corporation in an interview with Minu Sirsalewala delves into the strategic advancements within NEC’s Global Smart City Suite and their potential to reshape urban infrastructure globally.

NEC has recently unveiled a series of advanced technology solutions within its Global Smart City Suite. Could you provide insights into these solutions and the vision behind them?

NEC has been instrumental in transforming India’s digital and social infrastructure, making significant strides in key areas such as public safety, smart cities, smart logistics, and smart transportation. Our state-of-the-art solutions are steering society towards enhanced security, smarter governance, and digital empowerment for citizens. At the core of our efforts is the ‘Global Smart City Suite’, within which we have recently launched four new solutions that are entirely India IP. They are the NEC Mi-Command, NEC Mi-City, NEC Mi-Eye, and NEC Mi-WareSync.

Deployments like the Automatic Fingerprint Identification System in Karnataka and Kerala empower law enforcement to expedite criminal proceedings.

These four solutions cover various facets of any Smart City operation and are developed to enhance transparency and visibility, enable greater efficiency in day-to-day living and operation management, and facilitate insightful decision-making across stakeholders. This initiative dually aligns with NEC’s vision of ‘In India, for India, and From India, For Global’.

NEC India has executed numerous smart city initiatives in India. How are the insights derived from these initiatives integrated into the strategy for the advancement of technologies and solutions in this sector, and for forthcoming projects?

NEC India has been at the forefront of pioneering smart city initiatives across the diverse landscape of India. Considering the varied developmental trajectories shaping our nation, NEC India has cultivated a keen recognition of the fact that a one-size-fits-all approach to smart city solutions is not tenable. It is this diversity that has shaped our experiences in implementing several smart city initiatives designed to enhance the efficiency of city operations and citizen experiences deployed in cities like Surat, Tirupati, Silvassa, Meerut, and Saharanpur, among others.

The holistic experience of smart cities is, in essence, a sum of its parts–comprising several key elements. Our comprehensive capabilities span city monitoring, public safety and law enforcement, intelligent transportation and traffic systems, solid waste management, disaster recovery, and more. Smart transportation, is an essential pillar of the smart city experience, wherein NEC India has collaborated with various stakeholders to enhance public transport and safety. Our selection by UPSRTC for the VLT-PSIS (Vehicle Location Tracking-Passenger Information System) project, funded by the Government of India’s Nirbhaya fund, demonstrates NEC’s commitment to advancing smart transportation. Additionally, NEC’s interventions in public safety, such as the ICCC and facial recognition-enabled smart cameras, ensure citizens’ security and enable efficient city management. Deployments like the Automatic Fingerprint Identification System in Karnataka and Kerala empower law enforcement to expedite criminal proceedings. Overall, NEC’s solutions aim to make city authorities more responsive and proactive.

NEC has assumed a key global position within the Smart City vertical. Your appointment to lead this vertical and plans to establish NEC Corp’s Global Smart City CoE in India underscores the role India will play in shaping the future trajectory of smart cities business for NEC. What is your vision and roadmap to accelerate this growth?

My charter to lead the Global Smart City Business (GSC) at NEC Corporation and the decision to establish NEC Corporation’s ‘Global Smart City CoE’ in India are part of the company’s broader vision to build a robust vertical, represented by talent from all over the world.

The decision to make India the epicenter of GSC comes from the recognition and appreciation for the versatility and diversity of our solutions deployed across the numerous smart city initiatives.

By establishing the CoE in India, we aim to develop a rich knowledge repository characterised by diverse real-world use cases that will fuel future growth and innovation that is replicable and scalable across the globe. Further, the CoE aligns seamlessly with NEC India’s vision for innovating in India for India, and for the world–made possible by our rich and vast talent pool.

What technologies is NEC Corporation India focusing on this year to achieve its strategic objectives, and what trends do you believe will be important for its success?

At NEC Corporation, “Orchestrating a Brighter World” is a guiding principle that forms the backbone of everything we do. The creation of social value and leveraging the might of technology for the betterment of the human condition is why we exist today. With that in mind and in keeping with our strategic objectives for the year, we are continuing to deepen our focus on key (and rapidly advancing) technologies like Gen AI, Blockchain, and IoT, as they are central to the creation of a sustainable and efficient future. For NEC Corporation India, leveraging AI for advanced analytics, employing blockchain for transaction integrity, and integrating IoT for seamless digital-physical interfaces are priorities.

Another side of this coin is the tech talent in India, which has been the driving force for innovation in the country. We believe that nurturing and leveraging that talent will enable us to forge ahead.

We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive, sustainable future, ensuring every individual can realise their fullest potential through innovation and strategic technology application.

Aalok Kumar

President & CEO, NEC India and Head of Global

Smart City Business, NEC Corporation

