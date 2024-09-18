Powering ‘Tech Olympics’ in Paris

Fencing. Sailing. Pole vaults. Javelins. These sports carry the echoes of ancient civilisations, where human endurance, skill, and innovation shaped the course of history. Fast-forward to the Paris 2024 Olympics and the games have evolved again, embracing cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and 5G connectivity. The evolution was unmistakable; as the world’s athletes pushed the limits of human capability, technology, too, pushed the boundaries of what was possible in sports.

As Christophe Thivet, Chief Integrator of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Atos, aptly put it, “This summer, some events had to pause as many French attendees in the venues tracked Léon Marchand’s latest swim race on their phones. This underscores the increasing trend of consuming sports both live and digitally.”

Paris 2024 emerged as the first Olympics to fully integrate 5G across its venues, providing the required bandwidth for many real-time applications.

AI: From Performance to Preservation

Artificial Intelligence made its presence felt at Paris 2024, not merely as a tool but as a transformative force spanning multiple facets of the Games. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) utilised AI to protect athletes from online abuse, with AI-powered systems flagging harmful content for intervention. However, the applications of AI went beyond safeguarding; it also played a pivotal role in performance analysis.

“Technology will enhance the fan experience by enabling more information to be shared in real-time, offering more simulations for performance comparison.”- CHRISTOPHE THIVET, Chief Integrator, Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Atos

Companies like Intel played an essential role in integrating AI into performance analysis and broadcasting, providing a depth of data previously unimaginable. These AI platforms, designed for talent detection and performance improvement, helped capture and process real-time data such as biomechanics and heart rates, offering coaches insights to decisively influence event outcomes.

The company also introduced an interactive AI-powered fan activation, allowing spectators to engage in a virtual journey of becoming an Olympic athlete. The system analysed participants’ movements using Intel Gaudi accelerators and processors with built-in AI acceleration to analyse athletic drills and match participants’ profiles to specific Olympic sports, offering a uniquely personalised experience.

Moreover, AI is being used to preserve the legacy of the Games through neural object cloning, transforming artefacts from the Olympic collections into 3D digital models. This initiative, developed by Intel’s Emergent AI Lab, allows viewers to interact with Olympic history as never before.

5G technology ensured the smooth operation of the games by enabling real-time data sharing among officials, broadcasters, and emergency services.

For the record, the IOC unveiled its Olympic AI Agenda in April 2024, setting out the envisioned impact AI can deliver for sport. The Paris Games showcased AI’s use in sports at such a scale.

Smart Tech: Revolutionising

the Fan Experience

In a pioneering effort, Samsung Electronics elevated the fan experience in the sailing competitions held in the French port city of Marseille. Installing Galaxy smartphones with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) on each boat allowed fans to immerse themselves in the race as if they were alongside their favourite athletes on the Mediterranean Sea.

The technology extended to kitesurfing and windsurfing, where the smartphones were attached to the athletes’ shoulders and buoys in the water. This enabled seamless live-streaming, overcoming challenges posed by water and weather conditions. This was achieved by leveraging OIS, increasing transmission power, and installing relay towers on the chase boat.

“Our biomedical technology and mechanical engineering departments have devised tools for analysing athlete’s performance and heart and lung functions.”- PROF DEVENDRA JALIHAL, Director, IIT Guwahati

This innovation did not stop at the water’s edge. AI and real-time data analytics were embedded deep into the fabric of these Games, enhancing the way sports are judged, experienced, and enjoyed. For example, AI-driven technologies elevated the precision of timekeeping and motion tracking, which is essential in events like volleyball and tennis.

Omega’s Scan ‘O’ Vision Ultimate cameras, capable of capturing 40,000 images per second, represent just one of the many technologies used to meticulously track every moment of the athletes and obstacles accurately. Also, AI-based motion tracking enhanced the broadcasting experience, providing commentators and viewers with detailed and engaging visual narratives of the athletes’ movements.

5G: The Backbone of Seamless Interactions

As athletes took to their respective fields, 5G technology quietly yet profoundly transformed how the Games were conducted and experienced. Paris 2024 emerged as the first Olympics to fully integrate 5G across its venues, providing the required bandwidth for many real-time applications.

During the historic Opening Ceremony on the River Seine, Samsung’s collaboration with Orange, the official mobile network provider, helped capture and share live footage from each country’s boat. However, 5G was not just about enhancing the viewer experience; it also ensured the smooth operation of the games by enabling real-time data sharing among officials, broadcasters, and emergency services.

Equinix PA10 Data Centre in Paris pioneered repurposing excess heat generated by servers to warm Olympic pools, reducing the Games’ energy footprint.

The impact of this connectivity was palpable, highlighting how sports consumption is evolving—both live and digitally—as evidenced by French fans who simultaneously watched events unfold on their phones.

Reflecting on the technological advancements, Thivet noted, “Going forward, I think that technology will continue to enhance the fan experience by enabling more information to be shared in real-time, offering more simulations for performance comparison, and potentially allowing fans to match up against real athletes through fantasy sports games.”

Digital Twins: Crafting a Greener Olympics

The Paris 2024 Olympics set a new standard for sustainability, and digital twin technology was at the heart of this effort. With OnePlan’s digital twins, organisers could simulate and optimise various aspects of the event—from power distribution to crowd management—without physical interventions, contributing significantly to the Games’ sustainability goals.

Also, the Equinix PA10 Data Centre in Paris pioneered repurposing excess heat generated by servers to warm Olympic pools, reducing the Games’ energy footprint. This innovative use of digital twin technology shows how large-scale events can be eco-friendly and more efficient.

Patrick Adiba, CEO of Major Events at Atos, highlighted the importance of these efforts, stating, “Our teams have demonstrated unparalleled dedication and passion to ensure the flawless delivery of the technology for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games in the group’s home country.”

Broadcasting: Bringing the

Games into Focus

Broadcasting at the Paris 2024 Olympics reached new heights by integrating AI and advanced data analytics. The Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) also collaborated with Intel to transform the viewing experience, delivering 8K low-latency streaming with unprecedented clarity and detail.

Intel’s AI-driven highlight generation tool further personalised the viewing experience by creating tailored highlight reels based on the preferences of those holding the media rights. This ensured viewers remained connected to the Games even if they missed a live broadcast.

Paris 2024 also marked the first use of Intel Xeon processors to power end-to-end 8K live streaming, demonstrating how technology continues to enhance the reach and impact of global events. Similarly, Samsung explained in a note that it implemented optimised software and technology to support filming and transmitting this first-of-its-kind footage in collaboration with the IOC, OBS, and other Olympic partners.

Inclusivity and Accessibility: Breaking Down Barriers

The Paris 2024 Olympics set a new benchmark for inclusivity, ensuring that everyone, regardless of physical ability, can fully experience the Games. Innovative accessibility technologies such as the Vision Pad and Low-Vision Helmet made the Games more inclusive than ever.

These devices enabled visually impaired spectators to engage with events in previously unimaginable ways, whether by tracking a ball’s movement through touch or by zooming in on live action. This commitment to accessibility reflects a broader trend in the Olympics, making them more inclusive and setting a new standard for global events.

As Professor Devendra Jalihal, Director at IIT Guwahati, pointed out, “Our biomedical technology and mechanical engineering departments have devised tools for analysing athlete performance, designing ergonomic clothing, and analysing athletes’ heart and lung functions. There is also work on posture analysis and specific materials development for sports activities.”

Mobile Platform: Driving

Cashless Payments

In a move that aligned with the overall theme of innovation at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Jio Financial Services launched its JioFinance app in Paris, enhancing the convenience for Indian travellers. The app allowed users to make digital payments at key tourist spots and Olympic venues, including purchasing tickets for the Eiffel Tower and shopping at Galeries Lafayette. This expansion of JioFinance ensured that Indian visitors could experience Paris and the Olympics cashless, integrating seamlessly with the broader technological landscape of the Games.

In partnership with Visa, the official payments partner of the Paris 2024 Olympics, JioFinance also offered a dedicated experience centre at the India House, a space showcasing Indian culture and supporting Indian athletes and visitors. The app’s features, such as instant UPI payments and digital banking, reflected the broader trend of leveraging technology to enhance the user experience, making the Games more accessible and convenient.

A Future-Ready Blueprint

Who knows where humans will excel next? The thrill lies in pushing the envelope and trying something more challenging and new, just as the Paris 2024 Olympics have done with technology by their side. From AI to 5G, digital twins to sustainable practices, this year’s Games not only set new standards, it also laid the groundwork for the future.

As the world watched athletes break records and redefine the possible, technology was in the trenches—silently enhancing, protecting, and preserving every moment. Whether it is AI-driven insights, ultra-fast connectivity, or eco-friendly initiatives, Paris 2024 has redefined what it means to host a global sporting event. The legacy of these Games will be felt for years as the lessons learned and the innovations introduced continue to shape the world of sports. And with IT as a steadfast ally, the Olympics’ new motto might very well be: “Faster, Higher, Stronger—Together, and Smarter.”

By Pratima Harigunani & Punam Singh

