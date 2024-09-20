Holographic calls edge closer to reality with IMS tech demo

Telefonica, Ericsson, and Matsuko have completed a significant Proof-of-Concept (PoC) that showcases the transformative potential of IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) Data Channel technology for future 5G and 6G voice services.

It demonstrated how holographic communication can be seamlessly integrated into native smartphone dialler apps, allowing users to make holographic calls without additional applications. Using Samsung Galaxy S series devices, the project transmitted a real-time hologram of the caller’s face and torso while facilitating two-way audio communication, all through IMS infrastructure.

This collaboration forms part of the 6G-XR European project, which aims to bring immersive holographic communication closer to everyday use. The PoC marks a significant milestone by successfully implementing this advanced technology in a consumer-ready format. However, challenges remain, such as updating standards to manage IMS Data Channel interfaces with third-party servers and improving the synchronisation between audio and holographic video for enhanced user experience.

The partners plan to enhance the service by improving hologram quality, integrating 3D controls, and exploring two-way holographic calls in the future. Additionally, they are working towards defining the necessary standards to support the widespread adoption of IMS Data Channel technology. This development positions IMS Data Channel as a cornerstone for the next generation of voice services, combining the reliability and security of telephony networks with innovative immersive communication features, marking a significant step towards revolutionising how people communicate.