6G standardisation: Work in progress, proceed with caution

Can we imagine a smooth and safe train ride when the rail tracks change in size every few miles? Can we stop being frustrated when our chargers do not plug in the sockets of the walls of a foreign city? Can we stop reminding others to follow ‘that’ font size when they share documents? Can a beautiful ballet go smoothly if every dancer listens to a different song?

The answer is often suffixed with a you-got-to-be-kidding-me-look, ‘No’. So why should it be any different for the drive on a 6G fast lane just around the corner?

6G standardisation explains a lot of that, No. especially as these standards are not just about the spadework for this new communication railroad but also the couplers, ballasts, and grooves that will define connectivity, safety, and interoperability in a big way.

“When we talk about 6G, we are talking about finding new and better ways to use mobile networks and new spectrum to enable new applications.”- PETRUS POTGIETER, Associated Partner, Strand Consult

Standards Matter

The standardisation process for each network generation, including 6G, formalises R&D advancements to establish global standards and specifications, making the network tangible, explains Agnivesh Tripathy, senior analyst at Everest Group. “6G standardisation is critical as it will define the baseline performance of networks and devices, lay down the equipment specifications, mandate a structured adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), imbibe sustainability principles as fundamental components of the network, define self-sustaining and healing network capabilities, and enable use-cases across the digital-physical continuum.”

But before delving into 6G, it is vital to recognise the role of 5G Advanced, the next evolution of 5G, suggests Sylwia Kechiche, Senior Director – Industry Analysis at Opensignal.

“With enhancements like AI-driven network optimisation, ultra-reliable low-latency communication – URLLC, and expanded Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities, 5G Advanced lays the groundwork for the innovations 6G will build upon. Unified 6G standardisation is critical to ensuring the seamless evolution of mobile networks, enabling global consistency, interoperability, and technological progress.”

Standards will also play a role because 6G will be much more about use cases. Ankit Kumar, CEO of Skye Air, cites how 6G also has the potential to revolutionise autonomous drone operations, ensuring precision and reliability in navigation and delivery, particularly in densely populated or infrastructure-deficient areas. “Global efforts to define and standardise 6G are underway, led by organisations such as the International Telecommunication Union and collaborative alliances among academia, industry, and governments.”

What is different now is that 6G is also a chance to build the new while fixing the old.

6G has the opportunity to learn from the past and build a more comprehensive and adaptable standard right from the start, adds Vikram Puranik, Senior Vice President – Engineering and Head of Consumer, Communications, and Media vertical at GlobalLogic for India and APAC. “6G standardisation is crucial for areas like low-power wide-area IoT, fixed wireless access, non-terrestrial networks, and time-sensitive communication are included from the beginning. Previous generations added these later, often with complicated solutions that hindered adoption.”

True! When we talk about 6G, we are talking about finding new and better ways to use mobile networks and new spectrum to enable new applications, especially those using remote computing. Petrus Potgieter and Strand Consult weigh in as well.

“6G will be at the forefront of research, setting the stage for advancements in connectivity and enabling innovations that will unfold over the coming decade.”- SREEKRISHNAN VENKATESWARAN, CTO, Kyndryl India

India’s Moment to Wake Up and Shine

All that makes 6G standardisation more than a cosmetic or back-burner job. It is a crucial juncture for India, too. 6 G readiness can help us compete in the future without any need to catch up or leap-frog as we did in previous evolutions.

Lt Gen (Retd) Dr SP Kochhar, Director General of COAI dissects it: “6G standardisation aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative. Aligning with global standards or contributing to their development enables India to be part of the international ecosystem, ensuring compatibility and competitiveness in export markets.”

He further explains how India took the early lead for APT’s common position on WRC-23 Agenda Item (AI) 10 regarding studying various frequency bands in 7.125 – 24 GHz and 92 – 275 GHz for the 6G spectrum. India coordinated with several other countries, such as Korea, Laos, Vietnam, and Japan, with like-minded views on the 6G spectrum. India was one of the driving forces behind the new WRC-27 AI 1.7.

Kumar echoes: Countries like China, South Korea, and the United States have initiated cutting-edge research programmes while India is advancing through its ambitious Bharat 6G project.

“To secure a leadership position for India as the cellular technologies evolve towards 6G, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Bharat 6G

Vision in March 2023. From an India-centric perspective, 6G emphasises three pillars of ubiquitous coverage, affordability and sustainability,” pout Lt Gen Dr Kochhar.

So, is all that happening at the pace it should? Would the tracks be done before the train arrives?

Tick-Tock, Tick-Tock

In mobile technology, standards are critical, and it is probably better to be cautious and invest sufficient time and resources into research and the standard-setting process, Potgieter posits.

“The industry will be grateful about this later, although I understand the eagerness for a good (for the superstitious) even-numbered G – 3G and 5G were, after all, a bit of a disappointment. 6G standardisation is just as important as any other standardisation, but it will be critical for the new applications requiring superfast networks,” he says.

Ask Sreekrishnan Venkateswaran, CTO, Kyndryl India, and he points out that even though 6G will not roll out commercially until 2030, by 2025 and beyond, its standardisation and trials will shape the future of connectivity. “Governments, academia, and industry leaders are heavily researching ultra-high-speed networks, terahertz communication, and AI-powered connectivity. These advancements promise revolutionary applications like holographic interactions and autonomous systems,” he explains.

3GPP targets 6G commercialisation by 2030, reckons Tripathy. “For reference, while 5G’s first specifications were released in 2019, the technology is yet to achieve widespread adoption or robust use-case realisation. In such a scenario where industries have yet to tap into 5G’s full potential, we believe that the 6G standardisation is well in pace and will be ready when industries ideate potential use cases.”

Lt Gen Dr Kochhar is also optimistic about the path and pace of India here. “The Bharat 6G Vision led to the formation of the Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA) involving operators, government, academia, industry and R&D organisations. The spectrum working group within B6GA is focusing on the global trends in terms of spectrum for 5G Advanced and 6G, including WRC 23 and WRC 27 considerations for IMT 2030,” he adds.

Interestingly, India is leaving no stone untouched regarding global standard fluency and collaboration.

“The B6GA signed various Memoranda of Understanding with global collaborators like Next Generation Mobile Network Alliance, 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation of Germany, UK- India Future Networks Initiative, UK Telecom Innovations Networks, 6G Forum of South Korea, and 6G Brasil. The B6GA has already forged alliances with NextG Alliance of ATIS USA, 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association, European Council and 6G Flagship-Oulu University,” Lt Gen Dr Kochhar points out.

Ready-to-Ride Tracks?

The pace and path of these standards would have to be different than what was embraced with 3G, 4G and 5G.

Kechiche cautions with a good look in the rear-view mirror. “As the industry evolves, many stakeholders question the traditional 10-year upgrade cycle that has defined previous generations (3G, 4G, 5G). With rapid advancements in technology, waiting for decade-long cycles may no longer align with user expectations or the pace of innovation.”

Despite the strides made by various nations, the pace of 6G standardisation may struggle to keep up with the demands of industries eager to leverage its capabilities, owing to the complexities of achieving technological and regulatory alignment across countries, worries Kumar.

“Key challenges in the 6G landscape include fostering inclusivity in the standardisation process, addressing the economic viability of adoption, and ensuring equitable spectrum allocation. Furthermore, the seamless integration of 6G with emerging technologies such as drones and LEO satellites necessitates rigorous testing and the establishment of robust interoperability frameworks,” says Kumar.

He further points out that industries such as drone logistics, smart cities, and remote operations stand to benefit immensely, but their success hinges on timely and comprehensive 6G deployment.

India’s proactive efforts in 6G standardisation, led by Bharat 6G Vision and the B6GA, showcase its ambition to become a global leader in the telecommunications revolution, as Lt Gen Dr Kochhar foresees. “By aligning 6G development with affordability, sustainability and ubiquitous connectivity, India can ensure transformative societal and economic impacts while securing its position on the global stage,” he reflects.

Rai highlights how the government’s launch of the Bharat 6G Vision and the work of organisations like the Telecom Standards Development Society demonstrate the country’s intent to participate actively in global 6G discussions. “However, the speed of global standardisation must accelerate to meet industry demands. Challenges such as harmonising spectrum allocation, increasing R&D investments, and fostering stronger collaboration between academia, industry, and the government need urgent attention,” he points out.

Overall, the consensus seems to be that discussions on the exact technical specifications will start in 2025, leading to the first 6G specification in 3GPP Release 21 by 2028, while the commercial deployments will begin around 2030.

All these goals and nuts and bolts need to be pinned in their correct spots. The next big question is: Can we afford to miss out on all the powerful possibilities that 6G packs because we accommodated slow or half-baked standards? The answer is again a big No.

By Pratima Harigunani

pratimah@cybermedia.co.in