Semiconductor innovation in 5G and 6G to power future telecom

TS Shankar, Sales Director at Analog Devices India (ADI), brings over two decades of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, with a proven track record of driving technology adoption across automotive, industrial, communications, and energy segments. An alumnus of IIM Bangalore, he has been instrumental in advancing the uptake of transformative technologies, including 5G, predictive maintenance, and industrial automation—core pillars of India’s digital infrastructure journey.

In this exclusive interaction, he takes us through the electrifying wave of innovation that is rewiring the telco landscape—from mmWave and 6G testing to satellite communications and regenerative payloads. He shares insights into semiconductor breakthroughs involving GaAs, SiGe, and CMOS; the promise of on-chip beamforming; and how quantum-enhanced designs are set to reshape signal fidelity, performance, and power consumption across future networks.

What have been the key highlights of ADI’s development efforts and portfolio expansion in 2024, particularly in 5G, Open RAN, Make-in-India semiconductors, and AI hardware?

ADI is synonymous with innovation, and our commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology remains strong. Our solutions have been pivotal in enabling the first small cells and powering massive MIMO systems. These advancements are making network architectures more open, flexible, and scalable, driving multi-vendor interoperability and enabling faster innovation cycles.

At ADI, we are deeply committed to fostering a future where semiconductor innovation is homegrown and globally competitive. In alignment with India’s vision of becoming a semiconductor powerhouse, in September 2024, ADI announced a strategic partnership with the Tata Group to enhance strategic and business cooperation, explore opportunities for semiconductor manufacturing in India, and use ADI’s products in Tata applications like electric vehicles and network infrastructure. The companies also agree to have strategic roadmap alignment discussions. Tata Electronics and ADI intend to explore opportunities to manufacture ADI’s products in Tata Electronics’ fab in Gujarat and OSAT in Assam.

While AI has become a buzzword, we see it as a powerful driver for real-world transformation. We enable real-time, autonomous, and localised AI processing by combining high-performance hardware with cutting-edge AI software and simulation.

Which of your team’s demonstrations at MWC generated the most excitement, particularly around 6G testing?

At MWC, ADI showcased several exciting demonstrations that align with the industry’s vision for 6G, generating significant engagement and highlighting potential market demand. A key area of interest was ADI’s next-generation 5G mmWave beamforming platform, which provides a solid foundation for future 6G advancements. This 8T8R 400 MHz solution, covering the entire 24 to 47 GHz bands, demonstrated a 25% efficiency improvement in analogue beamforming—an essential capability for 6G networks that will require even higher frequencies and enhanced energy efficiency.

Additionally, ADI’s focus on RAN energy savings through advanced micro-sleep and hibernation modes resonated strongly with industry leaders. Since 6G will demand ultra-efficient network operations, these innovations in reducing radio unit power consumption directly support the sustainability goals of next-generation networks. The integration of intelligent edge devices, as demonstrated in ADI’s mixed reality headset and hearable solutions, also showcased how 6G-enabled applications will enhance human interactions in the Metaverse and beyond.

“By integrating quantum technology, telecom systems could improve encryption security, speed up data processing, and reduce power consumption.”

Do these demonstrations also indicate a strong market appetite for 6G technologies?

These demonstrations reinforced the growing appetite for 6G infrastructure testing and deployment solutions. ADI’s advancements in silicon-based O-RAN platforms and power-efficient radio designs are paving the way for the next generation of wireless connectivity.

Can mmWave and 5G adoption evolve in a complementary way in the Indian market?

The adoption of mmWave technology in India’s 5G rollout is both an exciting opportunity and a significant challenge. mmWave frequencies offer ultra-fast speeds and low latency, making them ideal for high-bandwidth applications. However, as Thomas Cameron highlights in 5G, The Microwave Perspective, their short range and high path loss mean that deploying them effectively requires advanced solutions like hybrid beamforming and high-gain antennas.

For India, where the telecom landscape is diverse, ranging from dense urban areas to remote villages, the balance between sub-6 GHz and mmWave is crucial. While sub-6 GHz ensures wide coverage, mmWave can power high-capacity zones like business districts, stadiums, and transportation hubs. To make this work, integrating semiconductor technologies like GaAs, SiGe, and CMOS will be key to keeping costs down while maintaining efficiency.

How significant are satellites and regenerative payloads in enabling mmWave communication?

Satellites and regenerative payloads are essential in this equation. Unlike traditional satellites that merely relay signals, regenerative payloads can process signals onboard, reducing latency and improving efficiency. This is particularly valuable for India’s rural and remote areas, where fibre infrastructure is limited. By using satellite-based 5G backhaul, we can extend high-speed connectivity, helping to ensure digital inclusion.

Ultimately, making mmWave 5G successful in India is not just about having the right technology; it is also about smart planning and integration. As Cameron puts it, the key is co-optimising RF design, mechanical structure, and thermal management. India can harness mmWave with the right approach to power a truly connected future.

Satellite and regenerative payloads are crucial in deploying and expanding mmWave-based communication systems, particularly in bridging connectivity gaps where traditional terrestrial networks struggle.

What is the significance of a satellite in mmWave communication?

First, extending 5G coverage requires extending mmWave signals with high propagation loss and limited range. This makes widespread terrestrial deployment challenging, especially in rural and remote areas. Satellites provide a complementary solution by extending mmWave connectivity to regions with impractical fibre or traditional wireless infrastructure.

Then there is the backhaul for terrestrial networks—satellites, especially those in Low Earth Orbit, can serve as high-capacity backhaul for ground-based 5G networks. They connect remote cell sites to core networks, ensuring seamless broadband availability.

“On-chip beamforming is a game-changer, offering precise signal directionality, reduced interference, and improved energy efficiency.”

How useful and practical is on-chip beamforming?

On-chip beamforming is a game-changer for wireless communication, offering precise signal directionality, reduced interference, and improved energy efficiency. Integrated directly into semiconductor chips, it enables compact, high-performance phased arrays crucial for 5G, 6G, and radar applications. ADI plays an important role in advancing this technology by developing high-frequency RFICs and beamforming ICs that enhance signal integrity and efficiency.

What happens when quantum advancements and semiconductors come together? How does that translate to telecommunications?

When quantum advancements and semiconductors come together, the impact on telecommunications can be significant. Quantum mechanics introduces principles like superposition and entanglement, which allow for entirely new ways of processing and transmitting data.

Semiconductors are at the core of telecommunications, managing everything from signal processing to data transmission. By integrating quantum technology at a closer level, telecommunications systems could see improvements in encryption security, faster data processing, and lower power consumption.

Could you elaborate or illustrate how quantum integration might impact telecom?

One key impact area is quantum key distribution or QKD, which enables ultra-secure encryption by leveraging quantum principles. As semiconductors evolve to incorporate quantum capabilities, telecom infrastructure could become far more resistant to cyber threats. Additionally, quantum-enhanced semiconductors can potentially improve network efficiency by significantly reducing latency. This could be crucial for future communication networks like 6G, where real-time data transmission is essential for autonomous vehicles and remote healthcare applications.

While the technology is still developing, the convergence of quantum advancements with semiconductors is expected to lead to more secure, efficient, and intelligent telecommunications networks in the future.

What are India’s telecom players getting right—and what are they overlooking—when it comes to under-the-hood hardware?

India’s telecom industry has made impressive progress, particularly in expanding 5G networks, ensuring affordable data access, and supporting local manufacturing through initiatives like the PLI scheme. Many major operators are leveraging AI, cloud computing, and edge technologies to enhance network efficiency and coverage. As a result, India is now one of the most cost-effective telecom markets, expanding digital inclusion on a massive scale.

However, when we look at the underlying hardware, there are key areas where India still relies on global supply chains. For example, critical components like RF chips, network processors, and power management solutions are largely imported. While there is momentum in assembling telecom equipment, the design and innovation of core network infrastructure, such as base stations, small cells, and advanced signal processing units, are areas where deeper R&D investment is needed. Last-mile fibre connectivity and telecom tower expansion, especially in rural regions, also remain bottlenecks in achieving seamless high-speed Internet access.

How crucial is India’s R&D contribution to ADI’s innovation journey?

R&D in India plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of semiconductor innovation—not just for ADI, but for the entire industry. With a deep pool of engineering talent and a growing ecosystem of startups and research institutions, India is emerging as a critical hub for semiconductor development. Our India-based teams contribute significantly to advanced signal processing, power management solutions, and RF technologies—key components that drive next-generation telecommunications, automotive, and industrial applications.

Where do you see India heading in the global semiconductor ecosystem?

India’s role becomes even more strategic as the global semiconductor landscape evolves. At ADI, we see India not just as a market, but as a core innovation hub that will define the next era of semiconductors. Areas that would help scale this expertise further include deepening collaborations with academia, strengthening industry partnerships, and building specialised training programmes to equip engineers with the skills needed to create high-value semiconductor solutions from the ground up.

R&D-driven policy support, upskilling initiatives, and incentives for homegrown IP creation are all areas where partnerships can help elevate India’s global leadership in semiconductor design and innovation. As we move toward more power-efficient, high-performance solutions for 5G, the Internet of Things, AI, and automotive applications, India’s R&D contributions will be instrumental in driving these advancements.