Securing the Future of Live-Streaming: Siddhant Jain, Vdocipher

In an exclusive interview with Siddhant Jain, Co-founder and CEO, of Vdocipher, we delve into the cutting-edge live-streaming solutions offered by VdoCipher, a leader in video security technology.

Advertisment

We discussed how VdoCipher strategically aligns with the OTT and broadcasting industry to provide robust security and seamless user experience, innovative technologies behind their platform, the unique challenges faced in development, and the significant economic impact of video piracy.

Excerpts

Tell us about your live-streaming solutions and the technology behind them.

Advertisment

We launched our live-streaming solutions three months ago, designed for various content creators, including educators and broadcasters. For example, it was recently used in Africa to stream a reality show similar to Big Brother. Our solution supports events, media, sports broadcasts, and educational content.

What sets our solution apart is its operation directly on the user's website or app, unlike Zoom or Google Meet. This provides a seamless experience for your audience without needing external platforms. Additionally, our solution supports HD playback, ensuring high-quality video streaming.

What technology is utilized in the pipeline of your video streaming solutions?

Advertisment

VdoCipher uses Encrypted Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology to secure its video streaming solutions. At the core of VdoCipher’s technology is the integration of leading DRM systems like Google Widevine and Apple FairPlay, which provide end-to-end encryption from the moment a video is uploaded until it is played back by the end user.

We provide Piracy Tracker & User Security Analytics to Track users attempting DRM breakage and advanced hacking. This innovative solution targets various forms of piracy, including DRM breaches, credential sharing, and illegal clone applications. Additionally, VdoCipher offers features like dynamic watermarking, screen capture prevention in most devices, and more, further enhancing the security of the content.

The combination of DRM encryption and watermarking provides a robust security framework that protects intellectual property and ensures compliance with content licensing agreements. By integrating these technologies, VdoCipher delivers a secure and seamless video streaming experience, maintaining the integrity and confidentiality of premium content across various devices and platforms. This makes VdoCipher a preferred choice for educators, filmmakers, and businesses seeking reliable video content protection.

Advertisment

How are you aligning your services with the OTT and broadcasting industry?

VdoCipher is strategically aligning its services with the OTT and broadcasting industry by offering comprehensive video security solutions to address the unique challenges of these sectors. At the forefront is VdoCipher’s implementation of advanced Digital Rights Management (DRM) systems, such as Google Widevine and Apple FairPlay. These technologies ensure that video content remains protected from piracy and unauthorized access, a critical requirement for OTT platforms and broadcasters.

In addition to DRM, VdoCipher provides a range of features tailored to the needs of the OTT and broadcasting industry. These include high-definition video streaming, adaptive bitrate streaming, Amazon-powered servers, and secure video hosting. The platform supports seamless integration with existing OTT infrastructures through APIs and SDKs, allowing for easy incorporation into various workflows.

Advertisment

Serving over 10,000+ content creators across 3,000 platforms, VdoCipher also emphasizes scalability and reliability to handle large audiences and peak traffic periods typical of OTT and broadcast services. With global CDNs, robust analytics, and viewer engagement tools, content providers can gain valuable insights into audience behavior and preferences, enabling more targeted and effective content delivery.

How are you ensuring data safety, and how are you different from other platforms?

We focus on two aspects of cybersecurity: protecting private data and preventing piracy of subscribed content. Our primary concern is the latter. For instance, if someone subscribes to a course on finance or trading, there's a risk of them downloading and sharing the content widely, especially through social media platforms like Telegram.

Advertisment

To combat this, we have implemented several technological measures:

High-Security Encryption: We use DRM encryption similar to Netflix, providing top-tier content security.

Watermarking: We overlay user details, such as user ID and phone number, on videos as a watermark. This is similar to identifiers used in sports content on TV.

Advertisment

Piracy Detection: Our advanced technologies detect and report piracy. For example, if someone shares their assessment across multiple devices or attempts to hack the system, we can identify the account and notify the customer to take appropriate action.

These measures help us stay ahead of piracy threats and ensure content security. We continuously update our technologies to address new challenges.

How does video piracy affect the economy?

Video piracy has significant economic impacts, despite being less frequently discussed than other cybersecurity issues. Hackers often target both apps and their content simultaneously.

To illustrate, tools like IDM, which enable users to download videos from platforms like YouTube, have around 110 million users globally. In India, e-learning courses are frequently pirated and shared across Telegram groups with thousands of members, sometimes even sold at low prices.

Over the past year, there have been several legal cases against Telegram for piracy, and platforms like Hotstar have also taken legal action against piracy websites. Each year in India, there are about five to ten high court or Supreme Court cases related to piracy.

According to Empire Research Firm, media piracy results in approximately $2 billion in losses annually in India alone. This impacts not just content creators but also educators. Many teachers are reluctant to put their best content online due to piracy fears. If content creators don't receive their fair share of revenue, they are less likely to release their best work, ultimately affecting viewers or students who miss out on quality content.