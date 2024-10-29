RedCap can ignite a new era of 5G innovation

What is RedCap in 5G networks, and how does it differ from standard 5G?

Reduced Capability, or RedCap, is a technology introduced in 3GPP Release 17 to deliver lower-cost IoT devices that can operate on 5G and satisfy the design requirements for mid-range IoT use cases. While standard 5G devices, like smartphones, are designed with complex hardware and power-hungry features, RedCap targets a different category of devices, such as smartwatches, smart glasses, health trackers, and industrial sensors. These devices need longer battery life and lower data rates than typical 5G devices.

RedCap simplifies IoT devices by reducing hardware complexity, lowering their cost and size, and maintaining optimal performance for the desired use cases. This reduction in complexity is achieved by lowering the UE RF bandwidth and receive (Rx) branches, relaxing the maximum modulation order and allowing Half-duplex FDD operation. Additionally, RedCap incorporates energy-saving features to enhance the battery life of these devices. Nokia has played a pivotal role, working with the telecom industry to advance RedCap IoT functionality.

What are the primary use cases for RedCap, especially within the telecom industry?

RedCap is designed for industrial and consumer use cases beyond the capabilities of existing IoT technologies like LTE-M and NB-IoT. It is poised to ignite a new era of 5G innovation by enabling billions of devices to connect, creating significant opportunities for industries.

For example, RedCap can support video transmission in traffic monitoring and security cameras, offering real-time data for smart cities. Wearables like smartwatches, health trackers, smart glasses, on-body health sensors and medical devices will benefit from RedCap’s energy efficiency and reduced complexity. In industrial settings, wireless sensors can monitor parameters like temperature, pressure, and vibration to improve efficiency and safety. RedCap also has applications in connected cars, such as infotainment, telematics, and software upgrades, as well as in drones for command-and-control operations.

Energy efficiency is crucial for IoT devices. How does RedCap contribute to energy efficiency in IoT devices?

Energy efficiency is a key strength of RedCap technology. Several features have been introduced to reduce power consumption, particularly for IoT devices that require long battery life. One of these is extended discontinuous reception (eDRX), which allows devices to enter a deep sleep state for extended periods, only waking up when necessary to check for network updates. This is especially useful for IoT devices with infrequent data transmissions, which do not need to wake up constantly. In normal circumstances, 5G devices in idle or inactive mode must wake up periodically to check for paging and perform measurements.

Another way RedCap enhances energy efficiency is by relaxing the requirements for network measurements, especially for stationary IoT devices. Since many of these devices do not move, the need for UE mobility for performing neighbour cell measurements is reduced, bringing down the power consumption.

RedCap is designed to scale with the demands of massive IoT deployments. How does it support the scalability of 5G networks, particularly in terms of efficiency and performance?

RedCap is designed to bridge the gap between high-performance 5G and lower-capability technologies like LTE-M and NB-IoT. It offers an efficient and affordable solution for IoT devices like wearables and industrial sensors that require moderate performance in terms of latency, data rates, and battery life.

One of RedCap’s key contributions is expanding the 5G device ecosystem. Simplifying devices can encourage the development of a wider range of compatible IoT devices, driving broader adoption of 5G. RedCap also supports migrating existing LTE-based IoT applications to 5G, providing NR-based IoT solutions that complement time-critical applications like Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communication, or URLLC, in Industry 4.0.

What is the status of RedCap technology in India? How can it bridge the digital divide, particularly in rural and remote areas?

RedCap is gaining traction in India, as it is around the world. Communication Service Providers (CSPs) are evaluating the potential in alignment with their business strategies, market demands, and the evolving ecosystem. The technology offers the right mix of capabilities to address a diverse range of industrial and consumer use cases.

Importantly, RedCap holds significant potential for extending Internet and broadband access to remote and underserved areas in India. RedCap can help bridge the digital divide by providing affordable connectivity options, promoting social inclusion and driving economic development in rural and remote regions. This is a key priority as we look to further India’s digital transformation journey.

SANDEEP SAXENA

Head – Technology & Solutions (Mobile Networks), Nokia India

