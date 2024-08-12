NOFI Supports Multiple Service Providers Operating on a Single, Unified Network: RANext

As a fibre infrastructure provider, RANext Technologies is dedicated to developing Neutral Network Infrastructure (NNI) for residences, retail, and commercial complexes, also known as Fibre to Everything (FTTx). At the helm of RANext is CEO Gopa Kumar, who brings 29 years of experience, including 22 years in leadership roles at Nokia Networks. Under his leadership, RANext offers a variety of services, including ultra-high-speed Internet, security surveillance, integrated Building Management Systems (iBMS), Internet of Things (IoT), and integrated Technology-Enabled Services (iTES) from various Internet Service Providers (ISPs), providing end users and occupants with a wide range of choices. In an interview with Pradeep Chakraborty, he shares insights into RANext's mission and his vision for the future.

Excerpts:

Could you provide a brief overview of RANext Technologies and its core mission?

RANext Technologies is committed to transforming India’s digital infrastructure by delivering innovative, high-quality solutions. Our core mission is to create a seamless and interconnected ecosystem through our advanced Neutral Optical Fibre Infrastructure (NOFI), enabling reliable, high-speed Internet access for both residential and commercial spaces.

We strive to enhance connectivity, foster innovation, and empower communities by delivering state-of-the-art digital solutions that cater to our customers' evolving needs. Our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction drives us to push the boundaries of technological advancements continuously.

RANext is also leading the way in enabling smart building solutions through NOFI. This infrastructure underpins smart building technologies, and we have successfully deployed it across multiple buildings. Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) also forms a significant part of our product offerings. Leveraging NOFI’s high-speed Internet connectivity, RANext’s DOOH solutions enable brands to connect with consumers seamlessly.

How does RANext's NOFI differ from existing networking solutions?

RANext's neutral optical fibre infrastructure stands out from traditional networking solutions by offering an open-access, multi-service platform. Unlike conventional systems, NOFI supports multiple service providers operating on a single, unified network, which promotes competition and provides end-users with greater choice.

This neutral infrastructure enables the seamless integration of various digital services, from high-speed Internet to advanced security systems, all managed through a centralised Network Operating Centre (NOC). Our solution simplifies network management for building owners and enhances the overall user experience by providing a versatile and future-proof digital environment.

What is the process of installing NNIs in buildings?

The installation of RANext's NNI in buildings follows a comprehensive and streamlined process. It begins with a thorough site survey to assess the existing infrastructure and determine the optimal deployment strategy. Following this, our team of experts installs the optical fibre network with minimal disruption to residents and businesses.

Next, the infrastructure is integrated with the building's systems, including security, Internet, and other IP-based services. Our NOC provides centralised monitoring and management, ensuring seamless and efficient operation. The entire process is designed to be quick, efficient, and minimally invasive, establishing a robust digital foundation for the building.

How does RANext address the challenges of reaching target customers and breaking the market monopoly?

RANext addresses the challenges of market penetration and competition by offering a unique, open-access network model. The neutral infrastructure allows multiple service providers to deliver their services, fostering a competitive environment that benefits end-users with better choices and pricing. We actively engage with real estate developers, property managers, and residents to demonstrate the advantages of our solutions.

Our focus on quality, reliability, and customer service differentiates us from monopolistic providers, enabling us to meet our customers' diverse needs. Additionally, we leverage targeted marketing strategies and form strategic partnerships to expand our reach and establish a strong presence in the market.

How do you plan to keep the company ahead of technological advancements and evolving market demands?

At RANext, we prioritise continuous innovation and adaptability to stay ahead of technological advancements and market demands. We invest heavily in research and development, constantly exploring new technologies and solutions to enhance our offerings. Strategic partnerships with leading technology vendors and industry experts keep us informed about emerging trends, allowing us to integrate cutting-edge technologies into our solutions.

We also strongly focus on customer feedback, refining our products and services to meet evolving needs. Our proactive approach ensures that we remain at the forefront of the digital infrastructure industry, delivering state-of-the-art solutions that exceed customer expectations.

With the introduction of DOOH facilities, RANext has added another layer to the ecosystem. High-resolution digital video walls, pillar wraps, and digital screens enhance the overall user experience and add value to buildings by providing 24x7 content from relevant industries for residential, commercial, and shopping mall environments.

What are the upcoming innovations and expansion plans?

RANext is poised for significant growth and innovation in the coming years. We are expanding our footprint across major cities in India, enhancing our network infrastructure and service offerings. Our upcoming innovations include the launch of advanced smart building solutions that incorporate IoT and AI technologies to create more intelligent and efficient living spaces.

We are also exploring new value-added services, such as integrated security systems and smart home automation, to provide a comprehensive digital experience for our customers. Our commitment to expanding our reach and introducing new solutions underscores our vision of transforming India's urban landscape into a connected and digitally empowered ecosystem.