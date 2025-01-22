NaaS means different things to different customers

Brink Sanders, Vice President of Global Networking Sales at Cisco Systems, has played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s approach to networking solutions since joining the company in 2007. With extensive experience across sales, operations, and business development, Sanders’ leadership journey includes notable roles such as VP of Transformation Strategy and Planning. Before Cisco, he held senior positions at Trianz and webMethods (now Software AG), driving innovation and strategic growth.

In this exclusive conversation with Minu Sirsalewala during Cisco Live 2024 in Melbourne, Sanders shares insights into Cisco’s transformative vision for enterprise networking. He discusses the evolution of networking technologies, highlighting how concepts like Network as a Service (NaaS), AI-driven operations, and Cloud-native models are reshaping enterprise connectivity. Sanders also delves into the challenges of navigating regulatory complexities, ensuring seamless multi-Cloud integration, and achieving sustainability without compromising performance—key factors driving Cisco’s innovative solutions for businesses worldwide. Excerpts:

NaaS is gaining momentum as organisations look for more flexible and scalable solutions. What is Cisco doing to deliver value around this?

NaaS is an interesting space because it means different things to different customers. For most, it is less about the network itself and more about moving from a Capex to an Opex model; essentially paying for what they use and when they use it. But it goes beyond economics. It is also about simplifying how businesses consume network services.

At Cisco, we not only deliver scalable solutions on the WAN side—thanks to partnerships with Equinix and Megaport—but we also help our customers wrap services around their unique needs. That customisation often comes through our partner ecosystem, which ensures they have the tools to address specific challenges. While demand for fully managed, wrapped network services has not exploded yet, we are closely monitoring the space and continually refining our offerings to match evolving customer needs.

AI is transforming industries, and networking is no exception. How is Cisco using AI to create more intuitive and proactive experiences?

AI is absolutely central to our network enhancements. A great example is our work on Wi-Fi 7, where we have embedded AI-powered radio resource management into the access points. These systems can dynamically adjust to complex environments—think offices with metal walls or crowded wireless signals—to optimise performance on the fly.

We are also seeing significant results with our Predictive Path Selection in SD-WAN. By analysing traffic patterns, it proactively redirects data to avoid potential disruptions. For instance, if an Office 365 server experiences issues, our AI can reroute traffic to another server, ensuring uninterrupted performance. This kind of real-time optimisation is what makes AI so powerful in networking.

Managing diverse regulatory standards across regions must be challenging. How does Cisco ensure a consistent network experience for its global customers?

It is a challenge and also an opportunity for innovation. For instance, with Wi-Fi 7, our access points automatically detect their regulatory domain and configure themselves accordingly. This eliminates the need for region-specific devices and ensures compliance wherever deployed. We have also introduced a unified licensing model, allowing customers to choose between on-premises management with Catalyst or Cloud-based management with Meraki after deployment. This model gives customers the necessary flexibility without compromising consistency or compliance.

While multi-Cloud environments are becoming the norm, they also come with complexities. What is Cisco doing to simplify this for enterprises?

One of the biggest challenges with multi-Cloud is managing networks seamlessly, whether on-premises, in the Cloud, or somewhere in between. That is why we have developed a continuum of deployment models to meet customers where they are. For example, our SD-WAN portfolio is designed to provide seamless connectivity across multiple Cloud environments. We are also innovating in policy enforcement with tools like Cisco Integrated Configuration Environment or ICE. It allows a policy defined in one area—for example, the campus network—to be applied consistently across Cloud and data centre environments. This reduces complexity while improving security and operational efficiency.

Sustainability is a growing priority for businesses. How is Cisco integrating green practices into its solutions?

Sustainability is deeply embedded in our strategy. Take our Silicon One architecture, for example. It is built for energy efficiency without sacrificing performance. We are also committed to circular design principles, using recyclable materials in our products and helping customers measure their carbon footprints.

In healthcare, where AI can assist in real-time surgical procedures, the network’s ability to deliver instantaneous, secure connections is critical.

We aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2040, and we are not just looking inwards. We are creating tools and solutions that help our customers make their operations more sustainable.

What about the future? How do you see AI shaping the next phase of networking?

AI is advancing rapidly, but the most exciting phase is still ahead. As AI models become more complex, they will demand even more from networks—more data, more context, and faster, more reliable connectivity. For example, in fields like healthcare, where AI might assist in real-time surgical procedures, the network’s ability to deliver instantaneous, secure connections will be critical. Businesses need to start thinking about how to build networks that can support these demands. It is not just about staying connected—it is about staying ahead.

BRINK SANDERS

Vice President, Global Networking Sales, Cisco Systems

