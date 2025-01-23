Managing complex networks is critical in Industry 4.0

Jophy Varghese is Verizon’s APAC Head for System Integrators and Strategic Alliances. With over 15 years of expertise in IT and telecom, He has been instrumental in driving digital transformation across Asia-Pacific, Australia, and Japan. A customer-centric global business leader, he has consistently built strong partnerships that foster innovation and profitability, enabling enterprises to leverage advanced technologies for transformative growth.

In this exclusive interaction with Shubhendu Parth, he talks about how 5G, private networks, and cutting-edge network solutions are reshaping industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and urban infrastructure. He also highlights Verizon’s strategic approach to enabling Industry 4.0 initiatives, the role of system integrators in enterprise connectivity, and the potential of IoT and edge computing in driving sustainable and scalable solutions for Indian enterprises. Excerpts:

How do you see 5G and private networks transforming manufacturing, logistics, and other industrial sectors in India? What role is Verizon playing in enabling this shift?

Industry 4.0 is revolutionising manufacturing, logistics, and other sectors by enabling automation, real-time data processing, and interconnected systems. Introducing 5G and private networks plays a pivotal role in this transformation. With 5G’s high-speed, low-latency capabilities, businesses can achieve near-instantaneous communication between machines and systems, enhancing automation and reducing operational downtime. For sectors like manufacturing, this is particularly impactful, as it allows for predictive maintenance, faster data processing and real-time insights, better process control, and optimisation of resources. In logistics, private 5G networks help improve fleet management, supply chain tracking, and warehouse automation, ensuring efficiency and accuracy across operations.

The combination of IoT, edge computing, and 5G significantly amplifies the value of each technology by addressing latency, scalability, and processing needs for modern applications.

Verizon enables this shift by helping enterprises deploy secure, dedicated private 5G networks tailored to their specific needs. These networks provide the reliability and low latency required for mission-critical applications like smart manufacturing, where seamless device communication is essential. With our expertise in IoT and 5G integration, we deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions, from network design to deployment, empowering businesses to harness the full potential of Industry 4.0. Our solutions ensure secure, high-capacity communication, which is crucial for large-scale IoT deployments and real-time data processing across industries.

How is Verizon leveraging its network solutions expertise to address network management challenges for industries transitioning to smart manufacturing and connected factories? Where do you see India on this front?

Several large Indian companies with global footprints are at the forefront of adopting Industry 4.0 principles and smart manufacturing technologies. The push towards smart manufacturing in India aims to create a more competitive manufacturing landscape with a strong emphasis on sustainability. Also, government initiatives encourage the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies and aim to position India as a global manufacturing hub.

NaaS integrates diverse network infrastructures to empower businesses to scale operations efficiently and securely, making it valuable for enterprises navigating the cloud ecosystem.

Managing complex networks is critical in Industry 4.0, where connected systems and data-driven processes are the norm. These environments generate massive amounts of data that must be processed and transmitted in real-time, demanding highly reliable and secure network infrastructure. As manufacturing environments become more digitised, real-time data processing and IoT connectivity become critical, making it crucial to manage these networks efficiently.

Verizon leverages its deep expertise in advanced network solutions to address these challenges. Through its private 5G networks and edge computing capabilities, Verizon ensures that industrial environments can manage these complex networks efficiently. Verizon’s network-as-a-service offering provides businesses with end-to-end solutions that guarantee secure, low-latency connectivity—critical for real-time decision-making. These solutions also ensure robust security, allowing businesses to protect sensitive data while maintaining seamless communication between devices and systems across smart factories.

How is Verizon working with system integrators (SIs) to provide end-to-end solutions for businesses in India? What challenges do you see in integrating private 5G networks into enterprise infrastructures?

Collaboration with SIs is vital for delivering comprehensive end-to-end solutions in the enterprise 5G ecosystem. Verizon actively collaborates with SIs to advance the enterprise 5G ecosystem. These partnerships assist in integrating private 5G networks with existing enterprise infrastructures, ensuring low latency, higher security, and improved connectivity. The role of SIs is pivotal in customising 5G deployments and providing expertise in planning, implementation, and managing operations across various sectors.

Integrating private 5G networks into existing enterprise infrastructures does present some challenges, such as ensuring compatibility with legacy systems, optimising network performance, and maintaining seamless connectivity across multiple environments. However, through close collaboration with SIs, we help enterprises design and deploy scalable solutions that work seamlessly with their existing infrastructures. This collaborative approach ensures businesses can maximise the benefits of 5G while mitigating the challenges associated with integration.

As businesses increasingly adopt IoT and edge computing, how do these technologies enhance the value of 5G? Are there any India-specific use cases where this combination is a game-changer?

The combination of IoT, edge computing, and 5G significantly amplifies the value of each technology by addressing latency, scalability, and processing needs for modern applications. Edge computing brings data processing closer to the data source, such as IoT devices. At the same time, 5G provides the speed and low-latency connectivity required to make this real-time processing efficient. Together, they enable applications like augmented reality, video analytics, and automated systems to function seamlessly without the delays caused by routing data to distant cloud servers.

For instance, IoT sensors combined with edge computing and 5G can deliver real-time soil, weather, and crop health data in agriculture, enabling precision farming techniques that increase yield and efficiency. Similarly, smart cities can leverage this technology in urban infrastructure to optimise traffic management, enhance security through real-time surveillance analytics, and improve public services. In healthcare, these technologies allow for advanced telemedicine solutions and remote patient monitoring, which is crucial for reaching rural and underserved areas.

Multi-Cloud environments are becoming the norm for enterprises. How does Verizon’s Network as a Service (NaaS) help Indian businesses?

Verizon Business’ NaaS simplifies the complexities of managing multi-cloud environments by offering businesses a centralised platform to seamlessly connect and control public, private, and hybrid cloud setups. This solution enhances network visibility and performance, allowing enterprises to optimise connections between cloud providers, data centres, and users while maintaining stringent security measures.

NaaS reduces operational challenges and accelerates application deployment by standardising connectivity and streamlining workflows. Its ability to integrate diverse network infrastructures empowers businesses to scale their operations efficiently and securely, making it particularly valuable for enterprises navigating India’s evolving cloud ecosystem.​

How does the company plan to address industries’ evolving needs by leveraging technologies like private 5G, AI-driven networks, and advanced cybersecurity solutions?

Verizon India provides enterprise connectivity solutions as part of its global communication and technology services. We cater to businesses across industries by offering secure, reliable, scalable connectivity solutions to support digital transformation. Verizon’s network and managed services have helped companies pursue IT infrastructure upgrades, transforming communications across global locations.

Our Industry-specific solutions include private 5G, which delivers unmatched speed, reliability, and security, revolutionising factory automation, healthcare telemedicine, and logistics efficiency. AI-driven networks are redefining performance by automating management, predicting failures, and adapting in real-time, ensuring seamless connectivity and smarter operations, especially in multi-cloud environments. Advanced cybersecurity solutions, like zero-trust frameworks and AI-enhanced threat detection, fortify defences against ever-evolving risks while maintaining operational resilience. These AI capabilities help streamline operations and enhance decision-making for businesses operating in hybrid or multi-cloud environments.

JOPHY VARGHESE

APAC Head – SI & Country Manager – India Enterprise, Verizon

