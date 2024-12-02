Keeping mobile apps secure: The future of AI in threat management

Protecting mobile applications against AI-driven threats is crucial as cyber threats continue to grow more sophisticated and targeted. AI-driven attacks, such as advanced malware, automated phishing, and deepfake technologies, can bypass traditional security measures and cause significant harm, including data breaches, identity theft, and financial losses. As mobile apps increasingly handle sensitive information like banking details, health data, and personal communications, ensuring robust protection is essential to maintain user trust and comply with privacy regulations. AI can also play a key role in combating these threats by enabling real-time threat detection, pattern recognition, and adaptive security measures that respond to emerging risks quickly and effectively.

Advertisment

Jan Sysmans, Mobile App Security Evangelist, Appdome spoke with V&D on the importance of leveraging generative AI for enhanced mobile app security, how can the use of AI help counter these threats and much more. Here are some excerpts from the interaction:

V&D: Why is it crucial for organizations to prioritise protecting mobile applications against AI-driven threats, and how can the use of AI help counter these threats?

Jan Sysmans: Prioritizing the protection of mobile applications against AI-driven threats is crucial because these threats are rapidly evolving in sophistication. AI-driven threats, such as social engineering attacks, malware leveraging machine learning to bypass detection, and deepfake technologies used in identity theft, pose unique risks that can compromise sensitive user data, damage brand reputation, and result in financial losses. As more users rely on mobile apps for critical transactions and data sharing, securing these applications has become essential to maintaining user trust and complying with increasingly stringent data privacy regulations.

Advertisment

AI can play a powerful role in countering these threats by enabling real-time, adaptive security mechanisms. For example, AI-driven threat detection can analyse vast amounts of data and user behaviour patterns to quickly identify and respond to anomalies, such as abnormal login attempts or unusual data access, which might indicate a security breach.

Additionally, AI-powered automation allows for rapid incident response, such as automatically blocking potential attacks and notifying users, enhancing the security posture of mobile applications while minimising the impact on user experience.

V&D: How is generative AI transforming the way mobile brands assist app users in addressing threats on their devices?

Advertisment

Jan Sysmans: Generative AI is transforming mobile security by enhancing how brands assist app users in identifying and addressing potential threats on their devices. By analysing vast amounts of user behaviour data and detecting subtle patterns associated with malicious activities, generative AI can preemptively alert users to risks and offer real-time suggestions for securing their devices. Achieving effective threat resolution depends on using intelligent, adaptive programs known as "agents." These agents facilitate the automation of prompt creation and enhance responses, enabling the entire system to provide the most accurate answers to users. All aspects—queries and responses—must operate on a highly available, on-demand platform to ensure that any user can have their issues addressed immediately.

Additionally, AI-driven insights provide users with easy-to-understand explanations and guidance, building user trust and empowering individuals to manage their security more effectively without deep technical knowledge.

V&D: How critical is the user experience in mobile security, and how can mobile brands incorporate it into their support workflows?

Advertisment

Jan Sysmans: It is critical. Appdome's recent survey of consumers finds that 99.5% - the highest level ever - of consumers demand total protection in mobile apps. This includes mobile app data, account integrity, login, data storage, data in transit, and protection from malware and fraud. Meanwhile, the number of survey participants who felt developers were apathetic about mobile app protection has jumped to 58%, topping the four-year survey at 1 in 4 of all respondents.

Reflecting these concerns, a record 96.7% of respondents said they would abandon a mobile brand if it failed to protect their app and usage. More concerning, nearly 74% stated they would advise others to avoid that brand as well. Conversely, 94.6% of respondents—the highest level ever—would remain loyal to brands that provide strong yet user-friendly security. Over half of respondents expressed that they would advocate for such brands through app store reviews or social media endorsements.

To achieve this, brands must employ solutions that provide real-time, context-specific guidance, simplifying threat resolution for end-users. This approach makes security intuitive and user-friendly, enabling brands to enhance customer satisfaction while delivering high levels of protection.

Advertisment

V&D: How can mobile security solutions adapt to stay ahead of emerging threats, while safeguarding user data and privacy and delivering an optimal user experience?

Jan Sysmans: Emerging threats like voice phishing and FaceID bypass are highly effective, requiring brands to detect, block, and intervene immediately when social engineering attacks attempt to exploit user trust or influence behaviour. Organizations should also implement advanced solutions such as automated security assessments and maintain continuous monitoring and reinforcement of apps to counter evolving threats.

Additionally, prioritising security throughout the development lifecycle is essential. This involves integrating strong security measures like encryption, tamper detection, and secure API management from the start. Regular updates and patching are crucial to address new threats and vulnerabilities as they arise.

Advertisment

Building user trust further requires transparent communication regarding data usage, strict adherence to privacy regulations, and a smooth, secure user experience. By embracing these practices, businesses can effectively mitigate risks and sustain user confidence in their applications.

V&D: How does Appdome’s GenAI-powered Threat Resolution Center improve security and trust in mobile brands?

Jan Sysmans: Appdome's GenAI-powered Threat Resolution Center significantly enhances security and trust in by providing them with real-time, context-specific guidance to resolve mobile threats quickly. This innovation enables mobile support teams to identify threats instantly, generate resolution steps, and improve response times, ensuring that users can return to their apps swiftly and securely. For mobile apps, this centre combats fraud and cyber threats by leveraging GenAI to synthesise vast amounts of data into actionable instructions, reducing the complexity and cost of threat resolution. The integration of ThreatCode™ and Threat Resolution Agent™ further optimises this process by delivering step-by-step remediation tailored to the specific threat, device, and operating system. This not only improves the end-user experience but also boosts productivity for support teams, decreases the mobile attack surface, and enhances overall brand loyalty by prioritising user security and satisfaction.