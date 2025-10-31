Inside STL’s vision for the future of fibre and AI networks

As global demand for high-speed data and cloud-led operations surges, driven by AI, hyperscale data centres, and digital transformation, STL has evolved beyond its traditional role as a supplier to telecom and internet service providers. The company is now deeply engaged in building advanced optical and digital solutions that enable next-generation networks.

Dr Badri Gomatam, Chief Technology Officer, STL spoke with Voice&Data on how STL continues to play a central role in shaping India’s digital infrastructure, supporting 5G and broadband expansion while addressing challenges related to deployment and maintenance through AI-driven solutions like fibre optic sensing, and much more.

How would you define STL’s core identity today?

At this stage, I’d say there’s a global surge in demand for connectivity, driven largely by AI-led data centres. We’re evolving our product line to meet this shift. Historically, STL has served telecommunications companies and internet service providers. Now, we’re expanding our focus to cater to large data centres and hyperscalers, enhancing our product portfolio and investing significantly in R&D to support this evolution.

STL has invested heavily in R&D and innovation. Could you highlight a recent product or solution you’re particularly excited about?

Certainly. Across both the telco broadband and data centre segments, customers have been asking how to increase fibre capacity within cables. Recently, we announced the world’s slimmest 864-count cable, which can be installed in just 20 minutes, nearly two kilometres of cable deployed that quickly. It’s the result of extensive engineering and innovation.

Building on that, we’ve introduced a multi-core fibre, a single strand of glass containing four communication channels. This effectively quadruples capacity, meaning a 12-millimetre cable can now carry the equivalent of 3,000 fibres.

We’re also collaborating with Indian organisations such as CDOT and QNuLabs to integrate quantum key distribution for enhanced cybersecurity. Quantum-secure communication is becoming the next frontier in data protection, and STL is taking a leading role in this space.

With 5G rollouts nearly complete across India, how do you see STL’s role in shaping digital infrastructure, particularly in emerging markets?

While India’s mobile and broadband infrastructure has advanced significantly, there’s still room for growth. BSNL, for example, is continuing its 4G expansion before moving to 5G. Beyond India, emerging markets still demand reliable connectivity, and interestingly, even rural areas in developed nations are undergoing fibre upgrades.

At the same time, we’re witnessing an explosion in data centre development across regions such as India, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the US. This localisation of data storage is creating a strong and sustained demand for optical products, an area where STL is deeply engaged.

What have been the main challenges in developing 5G infrastructure?

Overall, India’s progress has been remarkable. The affordability of internet access for the average citizen is truly impressive. However, challenges remain, such as securing rights of way, navigating regulations, and managing permissions for timely infrastructure deployment.

Another issue is maintaining infrastructure quality over time. Networks are frequently disrupted by roadworks or digging, which can affect service reliability. To address this, we’re developing fibre optic sensing technologies that use predictive analytics to detect potential outages before they occur, helping to prevent service interruptions.

Is STL integrating AI into its fibre deployment processes?

Yes, very much so. Fibre optic sensing itself is an AI-driven product, it uses fibre as a kind of microphone to detect mechanical disturbances, applying AI models to interpret those signals.

Beyond that, we use AI extensively in our manufacturing facilities. Our digital arm, STL Digital, applies AI and IT software solutions for end customers, while our optical division focuses primarily on the manufacturing and engineering aspects of connectivity.

STL has expanded across Europe, the US, and the Middle East. Which regions are your next focus?

STL has had a global presence in around 100 countries for over two decades. Our investments have been carefully aligned with regional needs. Given recent geopolitical shifts, we’ve proactively built manufacturing facilities and local teams across key regions, Europe, the US, South America, and China, to ensure we can serve local markets efficiently. These investments position us well for sustained growth.

How important are public–private partnerships in this sector?

They are absolutely vital to building sustainable and inclusive digital infrastructure. The scale and complexity of broadband expansion, particularly in a country as vast and diverse as India, cannot be achieved by either the government or the private sector alone. Public–private partnerships (PPPs) bring together the policy direction, regulatory support, and funding frameworks of governments with the innovation, efficiency, and execution capabilities of private enterprises.

At STL, we have worked closely with governments across multiple initiatives, particularly in fibre manufacturing, rural broadband deployment, and network modernisation. One of the most significant examples is the BharatNet project, which aims to connect over 250,000 gram panchayats with high-speed broadband. STL has been actively involved in laying the optical fibre backbone for this initiative, ensuring that reliable connectivity reaches even the most remote areas of the country.

Such collaborations not only accelerate digital inclusion but also stimulate local manufacturing, job creation, and skills development. For instance, government-backed projects often promote the use of Made-in-India components and encourage technology transfer that strengthens domestic capability.

Beyond India, similar partnerships are emerging globally as countries recognise that robust digital infrastructure is essential for economic competitiveness and national security. The future of connectivity, whether in 5G, fibre networks, or data centres, will increasingly depend on how effectively public and private players can align their goals, share risks, and innovate together.

In essence, public–private collaboration is not just an enabler of digital growth, it is the foundation upon which the next decade of global connectivity will be built.

As talk of 6G begins while 5G rollouts continue, do you think the infrastructure is ready for the next generation of networks?

I wouldn’t call myself a 6G expert just yet, but I believe the current 5G infrastructure provides a strong foundation. The shift to 6G will likely focus more on enterprise software and computational capabilities rather than a complete overhaul of physical networks.

India is well positioned to capitalise on this evolution, particularly through its growing data centre capacity and software innovation. The real transformation will be on the compute and application layers rather than the cables themselves.

Could you share any new technologies STL is currently working on in optical fibre?

Yes, a few exciting developments are underway. First, our multi-core fibre solution, which I mentioned earlier, is on display at the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) booth. We’re also working on hollow-core technology to reduce latency, something that’s just months away from wider deployment.

Additionally, our partnerships in quantum technologies are progressing rapidly. There’s a lot of ongoing engineering work to refine these innovations and tailor them for specific customer needs. We continue to announce new advancements every few months.