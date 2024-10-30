G+D's SIM Solutions: Pioneering IoT Connectivity for Telecoms

Advertisment

The emergence of eSIM and iSIM technologies has greatly changed the connectivity management of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), especially when looking at the growing Internet of Things (IoT) sector. eSIM help to manage networks by allowing devices to change networks without changing the SIM card physically since the SIM card profiles can be provisioned and managed remotely. On the other hand, iSIM places the SIM card function within the processor chipset of a device, thereby saving on space as well as increasing security. From this perspective, these developments not only simplify the installation of IoT devices but also give MNOs the ability to scale up and cater for a variety of applications in different sectors. For this reason, it is eSIM and iSIM that are of great importance in facilitating connectivity for MNOs in an evolving world.

Sachin Arora, Head of the Mobile Security Division at Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) MS India, spoke with V&D around G+D's SIM technologies, advantages and challenges eSIM and iSIM offer in terms of flexibility and security, the future of secure telecom services and much more. Here are some excerpts from the Interview. Have a look:

V&D: How are G+D's SIM technologies, including eSIM and iSIM, empowering MNOs and MVNOs to provide seamless connectivity and scalability for IoT deployments?

Sachin Arora: Certainly. G+D is the inventor of the SIM card, having developed it in 1991, and they still hold the patent. Over the past 32 years, SIM technology has evolved into various form factors while maintaining the same core functionality. The original SIM was a large smart card, which has since transitioned to smaller formats like 4FF, 3FF, and 2FF, culminating in eSIM and iSIM technologies.

Despite the changes in size, the essential functionalities remain consistent, and these technologies are becoming increasingly secure and tamper-proof. Connectivity relies on having a SIM, whether physical or embedded.

In the consumer segment, users typically insert a physical SIM into their devices to connect to their preferred networks. The introduction of eSIM over a decade ago standardized specifications through organizations like GSMA, allowing for greater flexibility and easier switching between operators.

V&D What advantages do eSIM and iSIM offer in terms of flexibility and security?

Sachin Arora: The eSIM allows for remote profile downloads, providing users the independence to switch operators without needing to physically change SIM cards. Additionally, embedded SIMs are less susceptible to theft. If a device with an embedded SIM is stolen, it can be easily blocked to protect user security.

As we move into the IoT space, iSIM technology, which integrates directly into the device's processor, offers even greater flexibility. This is especially beneficial for OEMs looking to maximize the space in their increasingly compact devices.

V&D: How does G+D support the telecom infrastructure in India to deliver secure and compliant solutions?

Sachin Arora: We focus on securing user data and ensuring compliance with local regulations. In India, we supply SIM cards and profiles for eSIM devices. It’s important to clarify that in India, the term "eSIM" often refers to what we call an embedded SIM, where devices can have multiple profiles. Currently, users can switch between two networks, but with true eSIM functionality, they could download any operator profile.

Our solutions are tailored for the Indian market, addressing specific use cases while ensuring digital security. We prioritize secure connectivity between MNOs and users, whether for IoT devices or consumer applications. Our role is to manage SIM networks and ensure data protection and compliance with security standards.

We face various challenges related to regulatory compliance and the diverse needs of the Indian market. Our strategy involves adapting our solutions to meet these challenges while ensuring we maintain secure and reliable connectivity.

V&D: Can you discuss the challenges faced by eSIM technology in the Indian market and how GDOSD plans to navigate these challenges?

Sachin Arora : Absolutely. The eSIM technology faces significant hurdles in India, primarily due to the size of the market and the current demand landscape. I’ll break it down into two segments: consumer and M2M (Machine-to-Machine) applications.

In the consumer segment, eSIM adoption is mainly limited to premium devices. For example, eSIM-enabled phones typically start around Rs 20,000, while the largest segment of the market is priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000, particularly in tier-3 cities and rural areas. This demographic represents a significant portion of India's over 1 billion devices.

The eSIM concept gained traction in 2018 when Apple introduced it, prompting Indian operators like Jio, Vodafone, and Airtel to prepare for eSIM support. However, widespread adoption has been slow, with most eSIM-compatible devices being premium models like the Google Pixel and Samsung S series. The main reasons for this slow uptake include a lack of push from OEMs and limited demand from consumers.

While operators like Airtel are advocating for eSIMs due to potential cost savings and environmental benefits, OEMs have not yet fully committed to integrating eSIMs across all price ranges. Consequently, the majority of devices still rely on physical SIMs.

V&D : What about the M2M and IoT segments?

Sachin Arora: In the M2M and IoT sectors, the situation is somewhat similar. Current trends show that OEMs primarily use physical SIMs due to limited options for operators in India—often just two or three. For devices intended for export, eSIM functionality is more appealing, allowing for profile downloads based on location, which isn't feasible for devices primarily used within India.

At G+D, we provide support for both eSIM and physical SIM functionalities, including global data centers to assist OEMs operating outside India. We also acquired Pod Group three years ago to enhance our MVNO capabilities, providing more flexible solutions for OEMs.

V&D: How do G+D’s IoT connectivity platforms enable telecom providers to enhance services securely?

Sachin Arora: Our IoT connectivity platforms manage the entire lifecycle of devices and include features like over-the-air (OTA) profile management. This means operators can update SIM profiles without disrupting user experience, ensuring secure connections.

Our connectivity management platform allows enterprises to monitor and manage device profiles in real-time, maintaining secure data authentication and integrity across the board.

V&D: Can you highlight any partnerships with Indian telecom operators?

Sachin Arora: While I cannot disclose specific partnerships without prior approval, we do collaborate with local MNOs on OTA functionalities and eSIM management systems. We are a significant SIM supplier in India, particularly for leading European telecom companies.

V&D: Were there any new innovations showcased at the recent IMC, particularly in SIM technology?

Sachin Arora: Yes, we’re focusing on adapting our technologies to comply with Indian regulations, particularly around data localization. We’re investing in local data centers to support telecom operators in hosting solutions within India, reducing their capital expenditure needs.

V&D: Finally, can you summarize G+D’s role in shaping the future of secure telecom services in India?

Sachin Arora: GDOSD plays a crucial role by offering solutions like pluggable SIMs, eSIMs, and iSIMs, along with lifecycle management for these technologies. Our focus is on ensuring secure data flow and authentication within the network, safeguarding both user identity and data integrity. Our technology helps devices connect securely to global networks, maintaining service reliability and security—key attributes of our identity as a security technology company.