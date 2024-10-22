Fortinet's strategy for 5G and beyond in Telecom Security

As the industry looks ahead to 6G, the importance of security will only intensify. We saw 5G as the beginning of a revolutionary era in telecom, with significantly quicker speeds, lower latency, and increased connectedness. However, with this advancement in technology, increasingly complicated networks and massive amounts of data that it handles necessitate increased security measures. The telecom operator must not only provide increased services, but also ensure that the underlying infrastructure remains safe.

Vivek Srivastava, Country Manager- India and SAARC, Fortinet, spoke with V&D on AI's crucial role in securing both current 5G and future networks, Fortinet's role, and strategy towards securing telecom networks and much more. Here are some incerpts from the interview:

V&D: Speaking of 5G networks and its limitless connectivity, how does Fortinet contribute to securing telecom networks?

Vivek Srivastava: Fortinet collaborates closely with telecom providers worldwide. We focus first on securing their packet core, which is the backbone for 5G service delivery. Additionally, we provide a broad set of solutions to secure user devices and private 5G services. Our offerings are designed to ensure a secure environment across these areas.

We see 5G as a key enabler for delivering digital services, whether for governments or businesses. Looking ahead, both 5G and future technologies like 6G will be crucial for digital service delivery. To support this, we address security use cases in 5G infrastructure—such as CGNAT and packet core security—through platforms like firewalls, virtualized firewalls, and endpoint protection solutions.

5G will also have a major impact on the operational technology (OT) landscape, where Fortinet is already a leader in OT security. We offer specialized solutions that not only secure control planes and user devices but also help OT environments adopt 5G securely.

V&D: Fortinet recently acquired Next DLP to enhance data security. How has this acquisition strengthened your portfolio?

Vivek Srivastava: Next DLP is an advanced and specialized data leakage prevention (DLP) tool with a unique customer base. Its modern backend technology makes it particularly effective in securing data. By acquiring Next DLP, Fortinet has added a critical layer of data protection to our unified security solutions, which strengthens the trust our customers place in us. This addition helps secure data across endpoints and cloud-based services, filling important gaps in our existing portfolio.

V&D: As emerging technologies grow, so does the cybersecurity skills gap. How is Fortinet addressing this challenge?

Vivek Srivastava: The cybersecurity skills gap is a global issue, and India is no exception. Fortinet has long been committed to addressing this through education and skill-building initiatives via the Fortinet Training Institute. We work with both public and private organizations to help build cybersecurity talent and have established partnerships with various agencies and governments.

For example, last year we signed an agreement with the AICP to fund 100,000 cybersecurity internships. We also collaborate with academic institutions to offer training programs ranging from introductory to advanced levels. While we are actively contributing to narrowing the skills gap, it’s important for the broader ecosystem to work together to fully tackle this challenge.

V&D: Many businesses are integrating AI into their operations. How does Fortinet secure AI tools while defending against AI-driven threats?

Vivek Srivastava: We approach AI security in two ways. First, we use AI for threat detection via our neural network engine, which has been running for 7-8 years. This engine processes large volumes of data at high speed, accurately identifying malicious activities. Second, we leverage AI in our security operations to manage events. Given the high volume of security alerts that organizations face, many lack the resources to address all of them. Our AI technology helps prioritize and automate responses to critical incidents, improving both detection and operational efficiency.