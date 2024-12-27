Building a digital space for everyone: The promise of ASP and GTLD

The internet has become an indispensable part of modern life, yet access to it remains unequal. The introduction of initiatives like the Applicant Support Program (ASP) aims to change that, offering support to underserved communities around the world. This program is closely linked to the GTLD (Generic Top-Level Domain) program, which plays a pivotal role in expanding internet accessibility globally.

The internet’s global reach offers unprecedented opportunities, but it also brings challenges, particularly around linguistic diversity and cultural inclusivity. Through efforts like Applicant Support Program (ASP) and continued work on supporting multilingualism in the digital space, we can move towards an internet that serves everyone.

Samiran Gupta, Vice President, Stakeholder Engagement and Managing Director, Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), Asia Pacific spoke with V&D, in line with, how the new gTLD Program, particularly with the Applicant Support Program (ASP), aims to break down linguistic and cultural barriers in the digital work by empowering communities to create online spaces that reflect their unique identities.

The nonprofit organization that coordinates the Domain Name System (DNS), recently announced the opening of the Applicant Support Program (ASP) for the New Generic Top-Level Domains (gTLD) Program. Here are some excerpts from the interview.

V&D: Please touch upon the recent opening of the Applicant Support Program (ASP), for the New Generic Top-level Domains(gTLD).

Samiran Gupta: The Applicant Support Program (ASP) has been introduced to support underserved regions or communities in applying for the new Generic Top-Level Domain (GTLD) program. The purpose is to provide financial and technical assistance to communities that might be at a disadvantage due to lack of resources or awareness. This will ensure that when the next round of GTLD applications opens, people from these underserved areas have an opportunity to participate.

Q2: How does the GTLD program work, and which communities do you think will benefit the most?

A2: The GTLD program is about allowing new domain extensions, broader marketplace, to be created. The program aims to help communities, ethnic groups, or even geographical regions that might otherwise be left out. Those eligible for ASP could include a variety of groups that may not have the financial means or technical expertise to apply independently. We want to ensure that everyone, regardless of their circumstances, has a chance to contribute to the broader internet landscape.

Q3: What are the restrictions associated with the ASP, and why do they matter?

A3: The restrictions in place are primarily to ensure that the program is used by those who truly need it, so there are certain criteria for eligibility. These could be based on geography, socio-economic status, or even ethnic background. The idea is to level the playing field and provide those who may be at a disadvantage with the resources they need to apply for a GTLD.

Q4: So, how does the ASP serve as a game-changer for those applying for a GTLD?

A4: It's important to note that we wouldn't necessarily describe it as a "game-changer", but it’s certainly a major step forward. The program provides critical support, which allows communities to pre-qualify for the upcoming GTLD rounds. This means that they will have access to both financial resources and technical guidance, helping them better prepare for the application process when the round opens.

Q5: Could you explain the process a bit further? Once someone qualifies through the ASP, what happens next?

A5: Once an applicant qualifies for ASP, they are essentially pre-qualified for the main GTLD application process. This doesn’t mean that they are automatically accepted, but it gives them a head start. They’ll have financial support, plus the know-how of running a registry operation. This support is especially important because running a top-level domain can be expensive and requires specialised technical skills.

Q6: Do you think the ASP will make these opportunities more accessible for those who can benefit the most?

A6: Yes, absolutely. The idea behind the program is to reach out to those who might not otherwise have the means to apply for a GTLD, especially in underserved areas. This programme helps those communities gain access to something that could potentially have a huge impact, even if they lack resources. The aim is to bring these underserved communities into the fold of the global internet ecosystem, giving them their own online spaces.

Q7: With the vast global reach of the internet, how do you think it can help bridge the gap for countries like India that have such diverse linguistic needs?

A7: India is a great example of the challenges and opportunities we face in terms of language and internet access. With over 22 official languages, as well as numerous regional dialects and scripts, the country has unique challenges when it comes to internet access. However, there has been significant progress. Between 2015 and 2020, for example, major steps were taken to incorporate more scripts from regional languages into the root zone of the internet. This effort was facilitated through expert panels and collaborations from across South Asia.

Q8: Could you expand a bit on how the multilingual needs of a country like India are being addressed on the internet?

A8: Sure. The need for a multilingual internet is real, especially in a country like India. Many citizens need to access websites in their local languages, but the vast majority of top-level domain names are still in English. During the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, state governments in India faced difficulties in providing crucial information in regional languages. As part of the solution, various efforts have been made to make the internet more inclusive by bringing regional scripts into the root zone. This has huge implications for language accessibility online.

Q9: What can be done to attain acceptance for a more fulfilling online experience for diverse linguistic groups?

A9: It's not an easy task, but it's absolutely necessary. One example is India's IRCTC website, where users can enter data in multiple languages, except for email addresses, which remain in English. This highlights the challenge of universal acceptance of multilingual domains and scripts. A significant issue is the widespread use of mobile phones, where there are more accessible language options available. The key is to ensure that localised content is easily accessible, and it’s only with demand from users and continued improvements in technology that this will become a norm.

Q10: Could you explain the importance of differentiating between the governance of internet content and its technical infrastructure?

A10: It's essential to understand the difference between content governance and technical infrastructure. The governance of content falls under the jurisdiction of individual nations, each with their own legal and cultural frameworks. On the technical side, however, there's a role for everyone—governments, the private sector, and academia—to ensure that the internet’s infrastructure is robust, secure, and able to support multilingualism. This is the key to creating a more inclusive digital landscape that everyone can benefit from.

Q11: Do you believe that the geopolitical landscape might cause divisions in the internet's infrastructure?

A11: Geopolitical divisions can indeed pose a challenge to the global internet infrastructure. The internet’s foundations were laid in the West, which is why its initial structure was based on Latin script. However, with growing demand for more diverse scripts and regional languages, the question now is how the global community can manage these changes without compromising on security or technical standards. While challenges exist, the internet is incredibly resilient, and solutions will emerge as countries and organisations work together.

Q12: Can you provide any examples of communities that will benefit from the ASP?

A12: The beauty of the ASP program is that it's open to a variety of communities, from small island nations with populations as small as 12,000 to larger, indigenous communities around the world. The real opportunity lies in giving these smaller or less-represented groups a chance to participate in the global digital economy, making sure they have their own online presence and identity. These communities may not have had access to such opportunities before, and that’s why the ASP is so important.

Q13: What challenges remain in ensuring a truly global internet that is not dominated by the West?

A13: One of the challenges is overcoming the dominance of Western-centric internet infrastructure, which uses Latin scripts as its standard. As more countries, particularly in Asia and Africa, begin using their own languages and scripts, there’s a need to develop more inclusive standards. The key to overcoming these barriers is making sure that technological innovations, such as Unicode and other language support systems, are constantly evolving to accommodate diverse needs.

Q14: How do you see the future of the internet evolving to accommodate these linguistic and cultural differences?

A14: The future of the internet will likely become much more diverse, reflecting the cultural and linguistic variety of the world. We’re already seeing initiatives that are working to include more languages and scripts, especially in places like India and other South Asian countries. The internet is becoming more inclusive, and with programs like ASP, we're taking steps toward a more equitable digital space where everyone has a voice, regardless of their linguistic background.

Q15: Finally, what is the main takeaway from your thoughts on the ASP program and its potential impact?

A15: The ASP program represents a critical opportunity to democratise access to the internet’s core infrastructure. By giving underserved communities the resources they need to apply for GTLDs, we’re ensuring that the internet is truly for everyone. This is just one step in the broader mission of making the digital world more inclusive, where people from all backgrounds can have their own spaces, regardless of their geographical or financial limitations.