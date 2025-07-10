AI, IoT, and beyond: Syntel’s vision for a digitally connected future

The interview with Mandar Jadhav, Business Head – Audio-Visual at Syntel, By Arvind provides a comprehensive overview of how the company is evolving in response to rapid digital transformation across IT, telecom, AV, and physical security sectors. He highlights Syntel’s strategic initiatives, including the adoption of AI, IoT-based AV solutions, SIP-based telecom systems, and the in-house manufacturing of interactive flat panel displays (IFPDs). The conversation touches on the company's expansion into international markets, the importance of post-sales service, and its strength in offering integrated technology solutions. Jadhav also discusses emerging opportunities in government infrastructure projects and the growing demand from global firms setting up operations in India. Regulatory compliance, though occasionally challenging, is viewed as essential for maintaining quality and credibility. Throughout, Jadhav emphasises that technology is central to operational efficiency, customer experience, and future innovation at Syntel. Here are some excerpts from the interaction:

V&D: With the rise of digital transformation, how is Syntel adapting to the evolving IT and telecom landscape?

Mandar Jadhav: I can share a broader view from within the organisation. As a company, we are keeping pace with industry changes, particularly in areas like AI integration. It’s clear we are in an era driven by artificial intelligence, and our business has already begun incorporating these technologies.

For example, Syntel is both a system integrator and a distributor. We distribute products like Alcatel’s Wi-Fi and network switching solutions, which are constantly evolving with the IT landscape. We've also moved beyond traditional analogue EPBX systems and recently launched our SIP-based system, branded as Telstar. This is a major shift for us in the telecom space.

In the AV domain, we’ve embraced IoT-based solutions for more than five years now. All our systems are connected over networks, allowing devices to be controlled remotely via the internet. Even our hardware has transitioned, where we once relied on HDMI and traditional AV cabling, we now transmit audio and video signals over networks. This shift to AV-over-IP reflects broader digital transformation trends, and we’re fully aligned with them.

V&D: From a business perspective, what are your thoughts on the telecom sector, especially in light of the 5G rollout?

Mandar Jadhav: Syntel operates a company under the Arvind Group called Arya Omnitalk, which focuses on walkie-talkie and communication solutions. Arya has evolved alongside each telecom generation, 2G, 3G, 4G, and now 5G. Today, we’re already offering solutions that operate on the 5G spectrum.

From a broader network infrastructure standpoint, many Indian organisations are still reliant on Wi-Fi rather than adopting 5G as a primary network backbone. While there is growing interest, large-scale 5G deployment is still in its early stages. At Syntel, we haven’t yet deployed 5G-based network infrastructure for our customers outside of the Arya Omnitalk solutions.

V&D: Looking ahead, what do you see as the next big breakthrough for Syntel, and how do you plan to capitalise on it?

Mandar Jadhav: One of the major moves we’ve made recently is entering the manufacturing space for IFPDs, Interactive Flat Panel Displays. We now offer three sizes: 65", 75", and 86". These are particularly relevant in education, where digital classrooms are rapidly becoming the norm.

Our IFPDs form part of a broader bundled solution for smart classrooms, which includes various digital and AV components. Beyond education, we are also serving corporate clients, including international firms such as Accenture, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley. This marks our transition from a primarily domestic player to an international systems integrator.

In terms of expansion, we’ve already completed projects in countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, with more planned. It's a significant step forward in becoming a regional technology provider.

V&D: How does technology play a role in enabling operational efficiency and enhancing customer experience at Syntel?

Mandar Jadhav: Technology is at the heart of everything we do, whether in IT, telecom, physical security, or AV. Take video conferencing as an example. Although it has existed for over a decade, its adoption soared post-COVID. Today, collaboration tools like Zoom, Teams, and hardware-based solutions are essential to business continuity.

Faster data speeds, cloud adoption, and network advancements have significantly improved how quickly decisions can be made. Organisations no longer rely on slow on-premises systems; everything is hosted on the cloud, enhancing scalability and access.

At Syntel, we aim to be a one-stop solution provider for all technological needs. We ensure our customers can adopt and benefit from the latest advancements across the IT, telecom, AV, and physical security domains.

V&D: As a business leader, what challenges and opportunities do you foresee over the next three to five years?

Mandar Jadhav: One of the biggest challenges we’ve faced recently was the economic impact of COVID-19. Business slowed down temporarily, but the recovery since 2023 has been promising. India, in particular, has shown strong economic resilience compared to global markets.

On the opportunity side, the Indian government is investing heavily in infrastructure modernisation, including educational institutions, railway stations, and public spaces. These projects require IT and AV solutions,everything from smart classrooms to public address systems and Wi-Fi at stations.

We're also seeing significant growth in the Global Capability Centres (GCCs) segment. Many global IT companies are establishing development hubs in India, creating demand for turnkey infrastructure solutions. As a systems integrator, this opens up a range of opportunities for Syntel.

V&D: What differentiates Syntel from its competitors in the AV, security, and network infrastructure spaces?

Mandar Jadhav: There are several key differentiators. First and foremost, our post-sales service is exceptional. Customers often face issues with support once a system is installed, but we’ve built a reliable service network with trained teams across India. We also ensure our solutions are configured correctly from the outset, reducing failures.

Second, we maintain strong in-house capabilities, design, implementation, and project management. Many competitors rely heavily on OEMs for configuration, whereas we handle everything internally.

Third, we offer a full suite of solutions, AV, IT, telecom, and security. Many AV companies don’t provide IT or telecom integration, which puts us in a unique position to deliver complete technology solutions under one roof.

Finally, we have strong alliances with leading OEMs. These partnerships allow us to offer competitive pricing and better support, which benefits our customers directly.

V&D: Could you elaborate on Syntel’s approach to physical security solutions and how you prioritise safety?

Mandar Jadhav: Our focus is on physical security, not cybersecurity. Given recent incidents in hospitals and educational institutions, physical safety has become paramount. In sensitive areas like washrooms, where cameras aren’t allowed, we’ve deployed audio sensors that can detect distress sounds like screaming and trigger alerts.

We’ve also rolled out fire detection and audio sensors in public facilities. These solutions are tailored for sectors like education, healthcare, and hospitality, where security is crucial. We’ve aligned our offerings to meet the current demands of these environments, ensuring maximum coverage and timely intervention.

V&D: How do you see the future of AV at Syntel, particularly with the integration of AI?

Mandar Jadhav: The AV sector is moving rapidly. Whether it’s a cinema offering a 7D experience or a corporate boardroom using AI for video conferencing, AV is now about enhancing user experience across the board.

AI is transforming AV capabilities. In video conferencing, AI enables speaker tracking, automatic framing, and facial recognition to label participants. We’re seeing significant changes every year in this domain. Education, corporate, and especially entertainment sectors are evolving through AV innovation, and we expect this trend to accelerate.

V&D: With such rapid technological advancements, how does Syntel manage regulatory compliance while continuing to innovate?

Mandar Jadhav: Compliance is essential, and we take it seriously. Whether it’s BIS certification for manufacturing IFPDs or TRAI regulations in telecom, we ensure our products meet all required standards before reaching customers.

While new regulations may occasionally introduce delays, such as the upcoming ITQC standards for CCTV cameras, they’re ultimately beneficial. These frameworks help weed out substandard products and encourage fair practices.

We view regulatory compliance not as a hindrance, but as a necessary part of delivering safe, reliable, and high-quality solutions.