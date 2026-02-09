Multi-protocol wireless chips reshape the future of IoT

The global wireless ecosystem is entering a defining phase. As billions of IoT devices connect across various industries, the demand for chips that can efficiently handle multiple wireless protocols, such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and LoRa, is increasing rapidly.

Advertisment

This convergence of technologies is creating a competitive landscape where the focus is shifting from speed and range to integration, efficiency, and adaptability.

The evolution of multi-protocol wireless modules is not only reshaping the semiconductor value chain but also determining the future leadership in the IoT connectivity space.

A Growing Wave of Connectivity

The growth trajectory of connected devices continues to rise sharply. According to market research, the global IoT chipset market, encompassing sensors, processors, and connectivity, was valued at approximately USD 605.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,662.6 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%.

Advertisment

Within this segment, the Wi-Fi IoT chipset market alone is projected to increase from USD 1.85 billion in 2024 to USD 4.84 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 17.3%. Similarly, the LoRa chipset market is expected to expand from USD 0.25 billion in 2024 to nearly USD 2.8 billion by 2033, indicating a CAGR of around 28.5%.

These figures illustrate that the future of IoT connectivity lies in combining multiple wireless standards. Each technology addresses a distinct use case. Wi-Fi offers high throughput for data-heavy applications, BLE enables energy-efficient short-range communication, and LoRa facilitates long-range, low-power transmission.

The ability to merge these protocols within a single RF module is rapidly becoming a decisive factor in meeting the performance and cost expectations of connected products.

Advertisment

Push for Multi-Protocol Integration

The exponential rise of connected devices is driving the demand for modules that can operate seamlessly across various environments. Reports suggest that global LPWAN (Low-Power Wide-Area Network) IoT connections stood at approximately 1.3 billion in 2023 and are expected to exceed 3 billion by 2027, growing at an annual rate of about 26%.

This growth highlights the expanding diversity of IoT applications—from home automation and healthcare wearables to industrial asset tracking and agriculture sensors—all of which require reliable and flexible connectivity.

Multi-protocol modules are emerging as a response to these dynamic needs. Designers are increasingly opting for unified RF modules that combine Wi-Fi, BLE, and LPWAN capabilities within a compact and energy-efficient architecture.

Advertisment

Such integration reduces the number of discrete components, lowers manufacturing costs, and shortens certification timelines. The result is a more streamlined product development cycle and a significant reduction in power consumption—both critical factors for battery-operated IoT devices.

Complexity Behind Convergence

While the advantages of multi-protocol modules are clear, achieving such integration presents significant engineering challenges. Combining multiple wireless standards within one chip requires careful RF design to prevent interference and maintain signal integrity.

Each protocol operates within different frequency bands, and antenna performance must be optimised to accommodate them without compromising efficiency.

Advertisment

Additionally, evolving standards such as Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 require constant hardware and firmware updates to ensure backward compatibility and long-term usability.

Power management remains another crucial hurdle. Many IoT devices are designed to operate for several years without maintenance, often powered by a small battery.

Achieving multi-protocol functionality without increasing power draw demands advanced architectures capable of intelligent power gating and deep-sleep operation.

Advertisment

Regulatory differences across regions further complicate matters, as frequency allocations and compliance norms vary widely between geographies. Manufacturers must therefore strike a balance between innovation and adherence to strict certification requirements.

Competitive Edge in the Ecosystem Battle

In this fast-evolving environment, leadership will depend on a company’s ability to deliver modules that combine protocol diversity with cost efficiency and scalability.

The true differentiator lies in designing hardware that can handle multiple stacks simultaneously while maintaining optimal performance under limited energy budgets.

Advertisment

As the wireless module market grows, from USD 7 billion in 2024 to an expected USD 12.8 billion by 2029, expanding at nearly 13% annually, the players capable of balancing performance, integration, and price will hold a distinct advantage.

Software is also becoming an integral part of the competition. The ecosystem now extends beyond hardware to include connectivity stacks, firmware frameworks, and cloud integration tools. IoT developers increasingly prefer platforms that simplify device onboarding, network management, and over-the-air updates.

Those who can offer such comprehensive solutions, where hardware and software work together seamlessly, will shape the next phase of connectivity evolution.

Implications for Device and Network Designers

For device manufacturers, the growing interdependence of wireless standards means that the focus is shifting from hardware cost to lifecycle adaptability.

Products deployed in the field must remain relevant across multiple network generations, requiring the ability to update firmware and transition between connectivity modes as standards evolve.

A multi-protocol module enables this flexibility, making it easier to build products that are both future-ready and region-agnostic.

For network designers and integrators, multi-protocol compatibility presents both opportunities and complexities. Standardised, pre-certified modules simplify integration and maintenance while allowing networks to accommodate a wider range of devices and use cases.

This becomes especially critical in markets such as India, where the adoption of connected solutions is expanding rapidly across manufacturing, logistics, and utilities.

The availability of affordable, certified modules supporting Wi-Fi, BLE, and regional LPWAN standards will accelerate deployments across smart city and industrial IoT applications.

Outlook for the Wireless Future

As the number of connected devices continues to multiply, the wireless ecosystem is undergoing a structural transformation. The coming years will see greater consolidation of protocol support, leading to the emergence of universal modules capable of handling everything from short-range personal networks to long-range infrastructure connectivity.

Advances in process technology will further reduce power consumption, enabling IoT devices to operate longer and more efficiently.

The competitive landscape will increasingly revolve around integration and ecosystem support rather than raw performance metrics. Market analysts predict that as the wireless modules market grows beyond USD 12 billion by the end of this decade, a new set of leaders will emerge, those who can seamlessly blend hardware design, software control, and regulatory compliance into a single scalable offering.

The wireless ecosystem battle is shifting toward convergence, efficiency, and adaptability. It is no longer a race for faster speeds alone but a quest to unify diverse wireless standards into compact, intelligent modules that power the IoT revolution.

As billions of devices come online, the demand for specialised, multi-protocol RF solutions will redefine how the world connects. The future leaders will be those who can anticipate this convergence and design technologies that support the complex, interconnected networks of tomorrow’s digital world.

The author is the Founder and CEO of IndieSemic.

Also Read

5G IoT synergy: Building intelligent connected ecosystems

IoT connectivity: why collaboration will drive India’s success

From simple devices to smart ecosystems

IoT hardware manufacturing gathers momentum in India now